New book highlights climate crisis, urges governments for a sustainable future

When COVID-19 announced its catastrophic presence in the global theatre it temporarily upstaged the climate crisis which showed we were on the path to environmental and social disaster. It also highlighted, tragically and dramatically, the vital need for political establishments to listen to the science and to act quickly and in solidarity.

In his book The Climate Crisis, Democracy and Governance the Belgian author and EU official Eric Ponthieu argues that at a time when the world is facing unprecedented health, environmental and social challenges governments must take a radical and progressive lead in making changes - imposing them if necessary - if there is to be any hope of slowing, stopping and then reversing the journey towards global ruin.

This book proposes a 10-point manifesto of actions which will change this state of affairs. It provides food for thought on enhancing the governance of the European Green Deal that the EU is busy implementing and that requires the plain adhesion and engagement of European citizens.

For those countries aspiring to democratic governance and institutions this is both a challenge and a path to renewal. Starting with a long-term and integrated vision, the book sets out steps to change our political and economic thinking through leadership, communication, knowledge-sharing, partnership, dedicated institutions, local action, new economic models and cultural change.

The book is an urgent call to governments to reform their way of deciding and implementing climate policies.

It is also a call to the citizen, including youth, to be informed, engage and create a majority for enthusiastic and responsible action - a majority which can also recognise the concerns and fears of the minority. The COVID-19 crisis showed what a sustainable future could look like if civil society was deeply involved in a structured cooperation with governments.