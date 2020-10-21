Sony introduces new LMD-X3200MD medical grade LCD monitor

Sony has today introduced the LMD-X3200MD 32-inch medical grade LCD monitor, enhancing surgical workflow with 4K HDR color imaging and innovative technology. With a sleek, ergonomic design optimized for environments including hospital operating rooms, surgical centers, and clinics, the medical monitor delivers an image quality closer to reality than ever before.

Designed to minimize reflected glare in brightly lit ORs, the LMD-X3200MD panel structure achieves clear, high-contrast images by controlling reflection and minimizing light dispersion in the LCD panel. This allows application of the monitor under various lighting conditions and avoids the need for ongoing adjustment of monitors in the OR to remove potentially distracting reflections from surgical lights.

The LMD-X3200MD LCD panel and signal processing technology provide a wide color gamut that complies with the ITU-R Recommendation BT.2020. Offering a wider color gamut than the BT.709, color reproduction is significantly improved with realistic visualization. HDR technology also allows images to be produced with a wider range of brightness level, greater contrast, and rich colors. When receiving HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) signals from an HLG-compatible imaging system, users can simply select HLG in monitor gamma setting mode to display HDR images.

We understand the critical importance in providing a surgeon with the highest quality image that enables greater depiction of finer anatomical structures through a simplified application. ‘With 4K resolution combined with HDR, you can see more detail in a dark body cavity and in bright areas with light reflections on membrane surfaces. By delivering an image to the surgeon with no over or under exposed areas that gives them the most real-life image as possible – they can use their skill to judge the state of tissue or blood vessels with more confidence. If the surgeon sees better – they can perform better.” Claire Bregeon, Product Marketing Manager for Healthcare at Sony Professional Solutions Europe

The LMD-X3200MD also benefits from Sony’s unique A.I.M.E. technology, recently improved with new features including shadow enhancement and noise reduction. It enhances displayed images by adjusting the color, contrast, and visibility of the dark area for more comfortable viewing. Parameters can also be set directly via the button on the front panel and status identified easily through the icon shown on the display during A.I.M.E. ON.

The clone-output connector enables users to output the same image as the displayed image, such as A.I.M.E., picture-in-picture images, and more. This allows users to easily record the same content as they are viewing; particularly useful in educational applications. Resolution of the clone-output can also be selected from 4K or HD, providing converter capability to easily record 4K content in FHD without an additional service, dependent on its application.