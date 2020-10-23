AFAR receives renewal award from NIA to pursue research into the biology of aging

The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), has received a renewal award for up to $2 million over five years from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to continue its role as the Nathan Shock Centers for Excellence in the Biology of Aging Coordinating Center (NSCs).

The NIA is one of the 27 Institutes and Centers of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and its Nathan Shock Centers of Excellence in the Basic Biology of AgNIAing provide leadership and technical support in the pursuit of basic research into the biology of aging.

AFAR will build on the existing Coordinating Center infrastructure to further increase and improve the visibility of the NSCs nationally and internationally; to facilitate collaboration and coordination among the NSCs, to enhance NSC training activities, and to help share resources and facilitate interactions between the NSCs and the broader aging community.

AFAR serves as the Coordinating Center for two other NIA-funded consortia, the Clinician-Scientist Transdisciplinary Aging Research (Clin-STAR) and the Research Centers Collaborative Network (RCCN).We believe we are ideally positioned to continue to provide strong support for the NSC mission." Stephanie Lederman, Executive Director, American Federation for Aging Research

The NSC Coordinating Center leadership includes: AFAR Scientific Director Steven N. Austad, PhD; AFAR Executive Director Stephanie Lederman; AFAR Deputy Executive Director and Director of Grant Programs Odette van der Willik; David Allison, PhD, Dean, Distinguished professor, and Provost Professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington; and Andrew Brown, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

"The Nathan Shock Centers of Excellence coordinating center plays a crucial role in communication and scientific exchange between the centers and the scientific community at large, with the goal of advancing basic research in the biology of aging," notes Dr. Ron Kohanski, acting director of NIA's Division of Aging Biology.

In addition to the AFAR's renewal award to manage the coordinating center renewal, NIA has renewed support for the six existing Nathan Shock Centers and will fund two new Nathan Shock Centers: the USC-Buck Nathan Shock Center (a consortium between The University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and the Buck Institute for Aging Research) and the San Diego Nathan Shock Center (a consortium between the Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, and the University of California, San Diego).

Learn more about the expansion of the Nathan Shock Centers program in a blog by Candace Kerr, PhD, Health Scientist Administrator, Division of Aging Biology (DAB) of the NIA, here.

