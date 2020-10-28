Grant programs will provide $2.2 million to support biomedical research on healthy aging

The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) announce the 2020 recipients of three grant programs: the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and AFAR Grants for Junior Faculty, the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research, and the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) Awards. Collectively, these three grant programs will provide close to $2.2 million in support of biomedical research on healthy aging.

The Grants for Junior Faculty provide early career investigators with up to $100,000 to support research focused on aging processes and age-related diseases. Ten grants are awarded in 2020.

The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research support postdoctoral fellows who study basic research mechanisms of aging and/or translational findings that have potential to directly benefit human health. This year, ten $60,000 Fellowships are awarded.

The Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) Awards provide $300,000 for research projects that offer significant promise of yielding transforming discoveries in the fundamental biology of aging. Two awards are made in 2020.

A complete listing of the 2020 recipients can be found below.

The awardees are selected by committees of distinguished scientists working in the field of aging research. A meticulous, scientifically rigorous review process ensures that only the most promising science is supported.

The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and AFAR have strategically structured these grants to support research along a continuum: from very basic studies of model systems, molecules, and cells, to studies that are building on very early stage translational research addressing human aging and healthspan." Stephanie Lederman, EdM, AFAR Executive Director

"The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research is pleased to recognize these 2020 grant recipients for their research to explore innovative ideas and to develop novel approaches aimed at helping us live healthier, longer," notes Mark R. Collins, President of The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research.

To date, the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research has invested close to $30 million and supported 559 investigators through these three and other initiatives. Notably, the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and AFAR have collaborated for nearly four decades. In addition to establishing the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research, the late Paul F. Glenn was a founding member of the AFAR Board of Directors. AFAR and the Glenn Foundation also co-host annual scientific meetings in Santa Barbara to foster the exchange of ideas and to promote new scientific collaborations.

2020 Grant Recipients

Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and AFAR Grants for Junior Faculty

Berenice Benayoun, PhD, Assistant Professor Of Gerontology, University of Southern California

A genome-to-phenome toolkit to accelerate research into aging in a naturally short-lived vertebrate model

Microglia replacement to understand and treat brain aging

Reversal of age-related mitochondrial damage in the C. elegans germline

Aged Adipose B cells, inflammation and impaired metabolism

Nuclear autophagy and senescence-associated inflammation

The role of epigenetic inheritance in shaping the transcriptional and epigenetic landscapes of the aging murine hematopoietic system

Single-cell analysis of transcriptional instability and somatic mutation in human neurons

Aging one cell at a time: Heterogeneous aging behind the electrical dysfunction of the heart's pacemaker

Epigenetic mechanisms of stem cell expansion in the aging hematopoietic system

Targeting and eliminating senescent pre-tumor cells to prevent cancer

Additional major funders of the Grants for Junior Faculty include: The AFAR Board of Directors, The James A. and Dorothy R. Brunn Foundation, David W. Gore, The Hearst Foundation, Diana Jacobs Kalman, the Irving Kahn Fund, The Marion Esser Kaufmann Foundation, Diane Nixon, and The Irving S. Wright Endowment.

Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research

Wei-Wen Chen, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, Georgia Institute of Technology

Investigating the connection between fat metabolism and aging process with broadband coherent anti-Stokes Raman scattering (BCARS) imaging

Genes and genetic variants that determine the metabolic response to dietary protein

Single-cell triple omics analysis of the aging genome, epigenome and transcriptome

The Role of CCL11 in Aging-Associated Microglial Reactivity

The cellular landscape of brain aging and Alzheimer's disease through multiplexed ion beam imaging

Mechanisms of klotho and platelet activation to counter cognitive aging

The role of lysosomal to mitochondrial communication in health and aging

Shedding light on the role of RNA binding protein-mediated RNA regulation in synaptic plasticity and aging

Interrogating the functional role of aged stem cell niche interactions in the hair follicle

Investigating the role of dorsomedial hypothalamus in mammalian aging

Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) Awards