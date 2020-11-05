Fear circuit extends far beyond the amygdala, research shows

When a frightful creature startles you, your brain may activate its fear-processing circuitry, sending your heart racing to help you escape the threat. It's also the job of the brain's fear-processing circuits to help you learn from experience to recognize which situations are truly dangerous and to respond appropriately--so if the scare comes from a costumed goblin, you'll probably recover quickly.

In more dire circumstances, however, the brain's fear response can be critical for survival. "Being able to fear is the ability to sense the danger and is the driving force to figure out a way to escape or fight back," said Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Bo Li.

Li's team is probing the brain circuits that underlie fear, using sophisticated neuroscience tools to map their connections and tease out how specific components contribute to learning fear. A deeper understanding of these circuits could lead to better ways to control the overactive or inappropriate fear responses experienced by people with anxiety disorders.

Many of their studies begin with the amygdala, an almond-shaped structure that is considered the hub for fear processing in the brain. While the amygdala was once thought to be devoted exclusively to processing fear, researchers are now broadening their understanding of its role. Li's team has found that the amygdala is also important for reward-based learning, and as they trace its connections to other parts of the brain, they are uncovering additional complexity.

It is important for formation of fearful memory, but it's also important for interacting with other brain systems in a different behavior context. We think that this circuit that we discovered that plays a role in regulating fearful memory is only a tip of the iceberg. It is indeed important for regulating fearful memory, but probably is also involved in more complex behavior."

Bo Li, Professor, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Related Stories

Li and his colleagues were surprised recently to find that the amygdala communicates with a part of the brain best known for its role in controlling movement. The structure, called the globus pallidus, was not known to be involved in fear processing or memory formation. But when the researchers interfered with signaling between the amygdala and the globus pallidus in the brains of mice, they found that the animals failed to learn that a particular sound cue signaled an unpleasant sensation. Based on their experiments, this component of the fear-processing circuitry might be important for alerting the brain "which situations are worth learning from," Li said.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Bo Li and his team developed a system to watch a mouse process fear. They track patterns of brain activity in a special strain of mice with whole brain video recording techniques. In this recording, the brighter, more diffuse pattern of flashes corresponds to fear of receiving a puff of air, which the mice don’t like. The dimmer pattern corresponds to pleasure, when the mouse gets a sip of water. Li presented this study at the weekly international seminar series “Life Science Across the Globe”.

Source:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Journal reference:

Giovanniello, J., et al. (2020) A central amygdala-globus pallidus circuit conveys unconditioned stimulus-related information and controls fear learning. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2090-20.2020.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify distinct link between autism and brain cell abnormalities
Researchers study link between gut microbiome and the brain in humans, rodents
Scientists identify a brain structure important for decision making
Scientists pin down a brain area crucial for predicting the consequences of choices
Researchers reduce positional error in brain-controlled robot arms
SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins can directly impact the blood-brain barrier
Children with minor perinatal brain bleeds have normal cognitive development at two years of age
Brain-computer interface enables patients with severe paralysis to resume daily tasks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how brain cells influence choices