Flinders University receives funding for new brain cancer research project

Nov 10 2020

The human brain’s biochemistry may be a stumbling block that has been preventing an effective cure for brain cancer.

Flinders University receives funding for new brain cancer research project
Dr Cedric Bardy

Flinders University’s Dr Cedric Bardy, Director of the Laboratory for Human Neurobiology at SAHMRI, says the need to understand how brain functions affect cancer cell development is urgent because the clinical outcomes of brain cancer remain extremely low.

He notes the current median survival rate of 15 months for glioblastoma despite current aggressive treatments.

Cancer cells are infamous for escaping treatments by rapidly changing their identity.”

Dr Cedric Bardy, Flinders University

Related Stories

While the mechanism underlying such cellular plasticity is at the forefront of clinical oncology, Dr Bardy notes that the influence of the human brain on the progression and identity of cancer cells is poorly understood.

To help unlock this puzzle, Dr Bardy has successfully obtained three years’ funding for a new brain cancer research project - Glioblastoma: Determining how the molecular microenvironment of the human brain influences cancer progression and treatment efficacy.

The project, which has now commenced, has received more than $574,000 through the Mark Hughes Foundation, an Australian Brain Cancer Mission Funding Partner.

Our research will investigate how the human brain biochemistry may cause the failure of current chemo- and radiotherapies by inducing cellular plasticity.”

Dr Cedric Bardy

Dr Bardy is an internationally recognized leader in the field of human neural stem cells, and an expert in electrophysiology and single cell genetics. His research efforts are focused on developing in vitro models and new biotechnologies to unravel the effect of neurological disorders at the cellular and molecular level.

Source:

Flinders University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunotherapy side effect could signal improved control of kidney cancer
Potential treatment might make tumors more responsive to immunotherapy
Researchers study link between gut microbiome and the brain in humans, rodents
How do low levels of oxygen damage the brain?
Commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt the growth of childhood sarcoma
Neuroscientists show how the brain manages to adapt in people born without a corpus callosum
Researchers identify a novel vulnerability in advanced prostate cancer
Beta-blockers could be used to treat COVID-19, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop novel chemo-immunotherapy agent to treat pancreatic tumors