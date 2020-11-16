Short, one-month dual anti-platelet treatment is safe and effective after stent placement

A one-month treatment of dual anti-platelet therapy is safe and as effective as a longer duration of therapy at preventing cardiac events in patients one year after stent placement, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2020. The virtual meeting is Friday, November 13-Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.

This study is the first randomized trial comparing one-year clinical outcomes of one-month of dual anti-platelet therapy followed by aspirin monotherapy to the currently recommended dual anti-platelet therapy regimen in patients with coronary artery disease who are recovering from stent placement."

Myeong-Ki Hong, M.D., Ph.D., lead study investigator, professor of cardiology at Yonsei University College of Medicine, Severance Cardiovascular Hospital in Seoul, Korea

Patients recovering from artery-opening procedures involving a stent are prescribed one or more anti-platelet medications (to help keep platelets from sticking together), typically for months, along with aspirin to prevent blood from clotting in the stent. This is known as dual anti-platelet therapy. Dual anti-platelet therapy, also known as DAPT, can pose a significant risk of bleeding for patients who are already taking blood thinners.

Most studies evaluating a shorter course of DAPT have focused on patients at high-risk for bleeding. Additionally, many recent studies have also focused on patients receiving a class of antiplatelet known as a P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy rather than aspirin monotherapy after a shorter course of DAPT.

Researchers in this study evaluated and compared the safety and effectiveness of two durations of dual anti-platelet therapy in patients who had drug-eluting stent placement or polymer-free drug-coated stent placement and were not at a high-risk of bleeding.

Related Stories

Across 23 medical centers in Korea, 3,020 Korean patients (mean age 67; 31% women) were randomly assigned to receive either:

  • one-month of dual anti-platelet therapy after polymer-free drug-coated stent placement followed by 11 months of aspirin alone;
  • or 6-12 months duration of anti-platelet therapy followed by 0-6 months of aspirin alone after drug-eluting stent placement procedure.

Drug-eluting stents are coated with a polymer that slowly releases medication designed to reduce the risk of the artery reclogging. Polymer-free drug-coated stents are a newer type of stent created to address potential inflammation caused by polymer.

Most of the patients (2,969) completed a one-year follow-up. Analysis found there was no significant difference in the number of cardiac events between the two groups: 5.9% of patients in the one-month treatment group died or had a heart attack, stroke, major bleeding or stent/ angioplasty procedure, compared to 6.5% in the 6- to 12-month treatment group.

"It is encouraging to see that one-month dual anti-platelet therapy, followed by aspirin monotherapy after polymer-free drug-coated stent is effective and safe in a diverse group of patients with coronary artery disease," Hong said. "These results also could lead to the suggestion for some patients to discontinue a P2Y12 inhibitor, rather than aspirin, in daily clinical practice, which could result in better patient compliance, lower costs, a lower risk of bleeding, and overall, more convenience for both patients and physicians."

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Biodegradable 3D-printed esophageal stents for treating radiation esophagitis
Antibody-mediated platelet death linked to COVID-19 severity
Lung tissue in fatal COVID-19 shows broad cell tropism and extensive damage
Potent antiplatelet drug not superior to standard of care in reducing heart attack risk during angioplasty
Risk factors for mortality among hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Personalized genetic testing helps reduce adverse events following balloon angioplasty
Critically ill COVID-19 patients experience novel platelet-activating immune complexes, study finds
Study shows best antiplatelet treatment after transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Telemonitoring may reduce heart attack, stroke rate by 50% for people with high blood pressure