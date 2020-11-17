Researchers report encouraging results from in vitro combination therapy against COVID-19

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report promising results from an in vitro combination therapy against COVID-19.

In a study published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, the researchers show that a combination of remdesivir, an approved drug against COVID-19, and hrsACE2, a medicine currently in phase II trials for COVID-19 treatment, reduced the viral load of sars-cov-2 and inhibited viral replication in cell cultures and organoids.

Remdesivir, the only approved drug against COVID-19 disease, works by inhibiting an enzyme that prevents the virus from multiplying. In high doses, however, it can cause damage to the liver and the lungs.

Related Stories

Human recombinant soluble ACE2 (hrsACE2) is a genetically modified variant of the cell membrane protein angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that the coronavirus uses to enter our cells. Previous laboratory studies have shown that hrsACE2 lures the coronavirus to attach itself to the enzyme copy, hrsACE2, instead of to the actual cells, thereby reducing the viral load in cells.

In this study, the researchers tested combining remdesivir and hrsACE2 in cell cultures from monkeys, liver spheroids and 3D kidney replicas, so-called organoids grown from human stem cells.

Dual effect

By combining these two substances, the researchers were able to achieve a dual effect: reduced viral load and reduced viral proliferation to nearby cells.

In addition, they achieved this effect with comparably low doses of each substance, which lowered their toxicity and made them safer to use.

By targeting different aspects of the viral cycle simultaneously, we may be able to increase the effectiveness of the treatment while reducing the risk for potential side-effects. Combination therapy is a model that has been used successfully in HIV therapeutics. So far, we have only tested our combination therapy in cell cultures and engineered tissues, but we hope that it can pave the way for clinical trials."

Ali Mirazimi, Study Corresponding Author and Adjunct Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet

HrsACE2 is currently being evaluated in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase II trial involving 200 people with severe COVID-19.

Source:

Karolinska Institute

Journal reference:

Monteil, V., et al. (2020) Human soluble ACE2 improves the effect of remdesivir in SARS‐CoV‐2 infection. EMBO Press. doi.org/10.15252/emmm.202013426.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Green tea and some fruit juices inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
Rhesus monkeys and cats potential spillover reservoirs for COVID-19 virus
5-amino levulinic acid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro
Study shows brilacidin strongly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory cell lines
"Cat's claw" extract inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
Antifungal agent Itraconazole inhibits SARS CoV-2 in vitro
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 direct heart muscle cell infection, cell death, loss of contractility
SARS-CoV-2 spike D614G variant exhibits enhanced replication and transmissibility

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exosome-mediated mRNA delivery generates broad immune response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins