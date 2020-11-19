New initiative highlights the devastating impact of COVID-19, advocates for social justice

Untold stories from disadvantaged groups affected by Covid-19 are being collected and publicized in an international initiative to highlight the devastating impact of the pandemic and advocate for social justice to be at the forefront of the recovery.

Before Covid19 emerged, around 25% of the world's population were living in poverty according to the WorldBank, including 10% in extreme poverty (living on less than $1.90 a day).Half were children, a majority were women, and many were working for poverty wages.

The Covid19 Other Front Line Alliance (OFL) aims to give voice to these millions of people bearing the brunt of inequalities being exacerbated by the pandemic.

Members of the Alliance -an international network of organisations working with and advocating for these groups - arerecruitingand supporting OFL local journalists and bloggers to tell stories from their own communities.

These are stories of risks and harm, but also of strength, solidarity and resistance

The initiative iscoordinated bya team led by Professor Jennie Popay from Lancaster University in the UK, who is working with organisations from Brazil to Bulgaria.

The Other Front Line(OFL)will bring into the public sphere thestories of people deeplyharmed bythesocial injusticesthat,for decades, have scarred most societies. For anyonewilling to see it, the devastating brunt of the Covid19 pandemic andlimited mainstreampolicy responsesto ithaveexacerbatedthesepre-existingsocial, economic and healthinequalities." Jennie Popay, Professor, Lancaster University

Professor Popay said these original stories will be used to advocate for policies designed to improve people's lives following the pandemic.

"Through this website wewill share thesestores,identify common interests and advocate forpoliciesdesigned topromote social justiceduringand after the pandemic. The voices of these groups have been long ignored in local, national and international decision making."

The OFL journalists/bloggers are uniquely placed to shed light on how the pandemic is affecting those already hardest hit by systemic inequalities and limited governmental responses to Covid19. Currently drawn from groups and communities in Brazil, the USA and across Europe the Alliance will be expanding to other countries and groups.

The stories-written letters/blogs, videos, audio reports, photographs and artwork-will be freely available for non-commericial use on the website of the Other FrontLine.