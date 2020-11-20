Systematic review of epicardial adipose tissue in patients with obstructive sleep apnea

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Bin Liu, Yingrui Li, Janlin Du, Qiang She and Songbai Deng from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China consider epicardial adipose tissue in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome is a respiratory disorder characterized by repetitive episodes of upper airway obstruction caused by partial or complete collapse of the upper airway.

Related Stories

Epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) is a potential risk factor for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The authors of this article performed a meta-analysis to assess the association of EAT with OSA.

The authors assessed the association of EAT thickness (EAT-t) and EAT volume (EAT-v) with OSA by a meta-analysis. Ten studies were included in the final analysis. Compared with that in controls, EAT-t in OSA patients was significantly increased (standardized mean difference 0.88, 95% confidence interval 0.72-1.05, P=0.000).

Furthermore, EAT-t was greater in OSA patients than in controls with similar BMIs. However, the authors did not find significant differences in EAT-v between OSA patients and controls (standardized mean difference 2.46, 95% confidence interval −0.36 to 5.29, P=0.088).

EAT-t in the mild, moderate, and severe OSA subgroups was greater than in the controls. In addition, there were significant differences in EAT-t among the mild, moderate, and severe OSA subgroups.

EAT-t was greater in patients with OSA than in controls, and EAT-t was also associated with the severity of OSA. These findings may provide a new clue for the pathogenesis and treatment of OSA.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Deng. S., et al. (2020) Epicardial Adipose Tissue in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2019.0594.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ResMed launches new sleep education campaign
Alcohol consumption before bedtime can impact quality of sleep
Research examines changes in physical activity, sitting and sleep during Scotland's COVID lockdown
FDA authorizes marketing of new device intended to provide temporary relief from sleep disturbances
Study investigates possible link between sleep apnea and autoimmune diseases
Sleep Revolution project receives 15-million Euro grant to revolutionize treatment for OSA
Children's sleep behaviors linked to gray matter volume with implications for academic performance, IQ
Study investigates sleep-wake cycles of infants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NSR launches online treatment study for people experiencing poor sleep during COVID-19 pandemic