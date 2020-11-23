Study assesses impact of social needs on African American cancer survivors

Social needs--such as food and economic insecurity, poor housing and neighborhood conditions, and lack of access to transportation--were common in a group of African American cancer survivors in Detroit, and they were associated with lower health-related quality of life (HRQOL).

The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Among cancer survivors, HRQOL--or individuals' perceived well-being regarding their mental, physical, and social health status--tends to be significantly lower among African Americans compared with other groups. Investigators looked to see if social needs may play a role in this disparity.

The analysis included 1,754 participants in the Detroit Research on Cancer Survivors (ROCS) cohort, a population-based study of African American survivors of breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancer. Social needs related to food insecurity, utility shut-offs, housing instability, not getting health care due to cost or lack of transportation, and negative perceptions of neighborhood safety.

HRQOL was measured using a questionnaire called the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-General (FACT-G).

Researchers found that more than one-third (36.3 percent) of survivors reported social needs, including 17.1 percent who reported two or more. Prevalence of social needs ranged from 8.9 percent for utility shut-offs to 14.8 percent for food insecurity.

Social needs that were linked with a low HRQOL score in the FACT-G questionnaire included not getting care due to lack of transportation, housing instability, food insecurity, feeling unsafe in the neighborhood, utility shut-offs, and not getting care due to cost.

Lead author Theresa Hastert, PhD, of the Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, noted that a link between social needs and lower HRQOL among cancer survivors is not surprising; however, the association had not been quantified before.

Additionally, the study was conducted in a population of African American cancer survivors, a population that is often underrepresented in cancer research. The prevalence of social needs in this population may be higher than in cancer survivors more broadly; however, the results likely apply to other populations as well.