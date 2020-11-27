Zonitise launches antimicrobial surface coating that constantly eliminates harmful pathogens

A biotech company has launched an antimicrobial surface treatment proven to kill harmful bacteria and viruses including TGEV coronavirus, the model virus for SARS COV 2, for up to twelve months after one application. Nano technology is used to bond quaternary ammonium within the coating, which kills harmful bacteria and microorganisms to ensure hospital grade cleanliness on surfaces and touch points that are treated. London City Airport was one of the first establishments to adopt the treatment shortly after the pandemic, and is still achieving the same level of hygiene as a sterile operating theater nearly 6 months after implementation.

Biotech and Microbial control company, Zonitise, has launched its antimicrobial surface coating that constantly eliminates harmful pathogens including TGEV Coronavirus, a model virus for Sars Cov 2, as well as many other harmful bacteria and viruses. The treatment is warranted for up to one year after a single application, ensuring long-term protection.

The non-toxic and non-mutagenic 2 part specialist coating is applied professionally by qualified technicians to provide always-on, 24/7 protection on 100% of the surfaces within a treated area. This coating not only disinfects surfaces, but also coats them with an invisible layer of antimicrobial sealant, which constantly eliminates and inhibits the growth of any harmful microorganisms that come into contact with it for up to twelve months.

With 90% of hospital infections transmitted by hands and often in excess of 2,000 germs per square inch on everyday surfaces, Zonitise's coating aims to prevent the spread of infections by creating safe germ-free spaces that remain constantly self-sanitizing all year round between cleaning cycles. Peer reviewed studies in the US have proven that when an antimicrobial coating was implemented in an intensive care hospital environment, hospital acquired infections decreased by 30%.

As an added benefit, the self-disinfecting coating also prevents mold or fungi growth and eliminates bacteria that cause unpleasant odors.

In recent months large companies and institutions have spent millions on additional cleaning to ensure premises are COVID-19 secure. The problem the world faces is that contamination risk in public spaces is continuous, but conventional cleaning and sanitizing is only effective for a moment in time. Zonitise Antimicrobial coatings ensure that surfaces stay hygienic between cleaning cycles resulting in a far more cost-effective approach to reducing the likelihood of cross contamination, with companies who implement it being able to safely return to pre-pandemic cleaning routines. Once applied, Zonitise removes the need for toxic disinfecting chemicals, odor masking and monthly fogging, while also reducing the unsustainable drain on labor and funds of hiring cleaners’ multiple times a day.

The antimicrobial treatment can be applied across a range of professional environments including the travel industry, leisure and hospitality, education facilities, care facilities, offices and retail stores.

Zonitise will also be launching a consumer range very soon, of patented self-apply antimicrobial products for surface, skin and laundry, that can be used both personally within homes and vehicles, and commercially across all sectors to ensure long lasting protection from harmful bacteria and viruses.

Zonitise is a biotech and microbial control company, specializing in antimicrobial protection against bacteria, viruses, mold, mildew, and odors. Zonitise’s mission is to reduce cross contamination risk on surfaces and touch points to keep people healthy.

We have been pleased to be able to assist many institutions and businesses across the UK with our specialist antimicrobial treatments at a time when we have never been so aware of the need of protection from germs and viruses. As well as being proven to massively reduce the spread of infection, the treatment also provides protection against micro-scratches and helps reduce damage to surfaces so it is a real win-win scenario. Aside from helping to reduce the spread of infection, it has also been good to see people become increasingly aware of how long germs can remain active on everyday surfaces, and how easily they can be spread from person to person. Many institutions are spending a fortune on additional cleaning to comply with COVID-19 guidance, but because disinfectants are only momentary in their effectiveness, there are many hours every day when a shared surface is just a vector for cross contamination. Zonitise Antimicrobial coating changes that completely - meaning that surfaces stay self sanitizing between cleaning cycles. It’s really a gift of science and thankfully it’s not come a moment too soon. While we still encourage people to sanitize their hands regularly, wear a mask, and keep their distance, our antimicrobial coatings help facilities to take hygiene to new heights by constantly working to eliminate microorganisms.” Edward Tennent, Sales Director at Zonitise

Case study: London city airport

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Zonitise applied its one year warranted antimicrobial coating on surfaces and touchpoints throughout the whole of London City Airport to minimize the risk of any cross contamination for passengers and staff.

As part of its service, Zonitise performs regular checks and six months after applying the coating, Zonitise technicians were pleased to report that London City Airport’s check-in desks and screens were reporting hygiene levels to the same standard as a sterile operating theater. The airport’s handrails, lift buttons and security trays were also all at hospital grade clean levels.