Multidisciplinary research sheds new light on reaction mechanisms in cellular processes

Multidisciplinary research involving crystallography, kinetic studies, molecular docking, genetics, and other techniques in biochemistry has yielded a wealth of knowledge about the reaction mechanisms in cellular processes.

This knowledge has allowed researchers to understand, in a better way, the normal functioning of the cell process, which is used as a reference point for learning about and preventing or correcting pathologies that cause diseases.

'Enzymes Involved in Glycolysis, Fatty Acid, and Amino Acid Biosynthesis: Active Site Mechanism and Inhibition' is a thorough compendium about reaction mechanisms occurring between the major enzymes related to the biosynthetic pathways of 3 important types of biological compounds - 6-carbon carbohydrates, fatty acids, and amino acids - and their substrates, cofactors, and residues.

Readers will gain an understanding of the interaction between substrates or ligands with specific amino acid residues in biosynthetic enzymes.

This understanding builds a foundation for learning about the biochemistry of different inhibitors used in the treatment of several diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and metabolic syndrome alterations such as diabetes and obesity.

Enzymes covered in the book include aldolases, isomerases, kinases, mutases, synthases, dehydrogenases, reductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases among others, all of which are widespread in biochemical transformations.

This reference, with its insights on common biochemical enzymes, serves as a handy guide for students, researchers, and professionals involved in academia or industry related to pharmaceutical development, healthcare, food chemistry, and other disciplines.