Study: Infants diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced reversible myocardial injury, heart failure

A 2-month-old infant diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced reversible myocardial injury and heart failure, similar to COVID-19 related heart issues seen in adults, according to a case published in JACC: Case Reports. The infant recovered with normal heart function and was discharged with no heart failure medications.

Since the earliest reports of COVID-19 in China, there have been indications of myocardial injury in some patients. In the early cohorts of adult patients hospitalized with COVID -19, studies showed as many as between 20-28% of patients showing evidence of myocardial injury. Most of the patients with myocardial injury had pre-existing cardiovascular disease.

In this case, a 2-month-old infant presented with choking and bluish discoloration of the skin after feeding. The child had no history of fever, cough, upper respiratory tract infection symptoms, diarrhea, vomiting or decreased feeding prior to the first presentation.

The patient was born prematurely at 33 weeks and stayed in the NICU for three weeks, including one week of nasal continuous positive airway pressure.

The patient's initial COVID-19 test was negative, but a repeat test was positive. An ECG showed myocardial injury due to the viral infection and heart failure symptoms exacerbated by the viral infection.

Tests ruled out all other possible viral causes for the myocardial injury. The patient required fluid resuscitation and inotropic support for hypotension, as well as mechanical ventilation for respiratory failure. The patient also received remdesivir under a compassionate use order.