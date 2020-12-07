Henry Ford and United Outstanding Physicians join hands to enhance cancer care

Henry Ford Cancer Institute and United Outstanding Physicians (UOP), a physician organization comprising nearly 1,000 independent private practice physicians across Southeast Michigan, have come together to enhance cancer care and make navigating the cancer journey easier for their patients.

Our partnership with United Outstanding Physicians will build upon the already exceptional care patients receive from both Henry Ford and UOP providers. Through physician collaboration, and by using standardized protocols for excellence in cancer prevention, detection and care, this alignment will not only ensure that patients have access to the most comprehensive and advanced cancer care available but also ensure that patients can navigate their cancer journey more efficiently than ever before." Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Henry Ford Health System

Through this partnership, patients referred to Henry Ford Cancer Institute by UOP physicians will have a patient navigator to coordinate their care, answer questions that may arise and help guide them through the treatment process.

"This is about making it easier for patients to receive personalized and integrated world class cancer care," said Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group. "A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. We aim to help alleviate that feeling, which improves quality of life for the patient as they complete a treatment plan that is designed around their unique needs."

Henry Ford Cancer Institute will collaborate with UOP physicians to provide a streamlined continuum of cancer resources and sub-specialists, from screening through survivorship. This will ultimately ensure that patients are referred to specialists who are the most well equipped to provide care for their specific needs in a patient-centric, value-based manner.

"At United Outstanding Physicians, our top priority is and has always been meeting the patient's needs," said Yasser Hammoud, M.D., president/CEO and medical director of UOP. "By partnering with Henry Ford Cancer Institute, we aim to detect cancer earlier for patients and provide timely access to the highest quality care available. We will also work together to alleviate the fear and anxiety that a cancer diagnosis can bring by providing personalized education and care navigation for patients."

Henry Ford Cancer Institute and UOP also aim to provide education on ways individuals can reduce their risk of developing cancer, as well as detecting it early if it does develop.

"In addition to helping patients and their families optimally navigate and coordinate their cancer care, we are excited to work alongside UOP to increase awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and getting the recommended cancer screenings," said Benjamin Movsas, M.D., interim Medical Director of Henry Ford Cancer Institute and Chair of the cancer institute's Radiation Oncology Department. "The cancer journey begins with prevention and early detection. Lifestyle choices and getting the recommended screenings are critically important for both."