Kessler Foundation receives COVID-19 crisis funding to support spinal cord injury community

Kessler Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation's crisis funding to support the spinal cord injury (SCI) community and critical research amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This Neilsen Emergency Support Grant funded the purchase of iPad Minis and accessories to facilitate ongoing SCI education for inpatients undergoing rehabilitation at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and their families.

People with SCI who are coping with new injuries benefit from the support and encouragement of others who are struggling with the same profound life changes. Presented by clinicians and SCI peers affiliated with Kessler Institute and Kessler Foundation, the SCI Lunch and Learn Education Program helps individuals with SCI and caregivers to navigate the inevitable challenges that arise as they transition to the community.

Individuals who receive this kind of support are better equipped to manage their new situation. They may experience fewer complications and hospitalizations, and participate more fully in their communities and the workplace." Jeanne Zanca, PhD, MPT, senior research scientist in the Center for Spinal Cord Injury Research and a contributor to the program

The measures necessary to keep high risk patients safe, however, have radically altered the delivery of inpatient rehabilitation care and activities that once took place in a group setting. "We are pleased to be among the grantees to receive emergency funding," said Dr. Zanca. "The Neilsen Foundation recognizes the pressing need to maintain programs that support individuals recovering from spinal cord injury. With these iPads, we can deliver the education series in real-time to patients in their rooms, enabling group interaction despite the need for physical distancing," she continued. "This virtual education format facilitates the participation of family members in the class series, providing the additional support they need as they prepare for discharge."