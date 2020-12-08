New report underscores the need to implement home care in all pandemic planning

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents depend on home care to support their health as they age or cope with physical challenges.

That care often requires close personal contact, increasing the risk of contracting COVID-19 among both home-care clients and the aides who provide their care.

Findings from a survey issued today by the Safe Home Care Project at UMass Lowell and the Betsy Lehman Center for Patient Safety underscore the need to act now to sustain the safety of home-care services and protect both workers and clients.

Home care is an important alternative to hospitals and nursing homes, especially for infection prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic. But keeping clients and workers safe at home carries different challenges than in hospitals. The findings of this report underscore the needs to incorporate home care into all health-care pandemic planning and to tailor educational materials, practice guidance and other resources for the delivery of care in homes."

Margaret Quinn, ScD, Report Co-Author and Safe Home Care Project Lead, Professor Emeritus of Department of Public Health, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Related Stories

According to managers at home-care agencies who participated in the June survey, potential exposure to COVID-19 is a significant concern among home-care aides and clients. A majority of agencies surveyed reported having both workers and clients test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms of the virus.

The survey findings also include:

  • Provisioning staff with personal protective equipment (PPE) is both a top priority and a challenge for agencies;
  • Guidance and policies to protect against COVID-19 are difficult to interpret and apply to the home-care environment;
  • Inconsistent communication about COVID-19 exposure compromises prevention and safety efforts.

The results of the survey, along with the expectation that COVID-19 will continue to circulate until a vaccine is readily available, suggests that efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state need to account for the role of home care in the health care, disability and elder care systems by providing a framework for practice guidance and securing resources to prevent the spread of infection among workers and clients.

The authors of the report indicate that home care will be enhanced by affording the same consideration to agencies and workers that are given to other frontline health organizations and workers. That includes providing:

  • Actionable information about COVID-19 infection status of clients;
  • Access to and funding for PPE and disinfection supplies;
  • Robust training on proper use of PPE including effective fit testing of N95s;
  • Access to timely, free COVID-19 testing upon occupational exposure or development of symptoms;
  • Informational resources on COVID-19 policies relevant to the home-care setting.
Source:

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI solution that can determine the shape of proteins could 'revolutionize' medical research
School closures caused by COVID-19 may reduce life expectancy in U.S. children
SARS-CoV-2 versus Zika: Comparing and contrasting the flow of research
Lessons from Italian neurosurgeons who fought on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic's first wave
Two-thirds of parents are worried about the effects of pandemic on children's mental health
Study: Integrating palliative care earlier in care trajectory benefits COVID-19 patients
Research suggests importance of vitamin D for good health in the context of COVID-19
Study shows how airflow inside a car may affect risk of COVID-19 transmission

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Excessive use of antibiotics during COVID-19 pandemic could intensify drug resistance