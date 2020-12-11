High expression of VRK1 protein can reduce survival in neuroblastoma patients

Researchers from the Departments of Cell Biology and Medical Physiology at the University of Seville have identified that a high expression of the human protein VRK1 is associated with tumour aggressiveness and low survival among neuroblastoma patients.

Aggressive neuroblastoma is one of the most common solid childhood cancers and causes disproportionately high mortality in affected children. Although advances have been made in recent years, the outlook for recovery in children affected by aggressive neuroblastoma remains low and a better understanding of this tumour's biology is needed in order to create new treatments and prognostic tools.

Related Stories

Researchers have characterised the function of VRK1 in neuroblastoma tumour cells and have determined that this protein is essential for tumour cell growth and proliferation.

"By studying the expression of this protein in tumours, we were able to identify a priori patients where tumour progression is going to be worse, even in groups where current tools do not predict that behaviour," notes Francisco M. Vega.

This study suggests that VRK1 works in conjunction with other oncogenes such as MYCN, which is heavily affected in this cancer, to boost tumour progression and make it more aggressive. Therefore, the researchers suggest that inhibiting VRK1 could be a new strategy for cancer therapy in neuroblastoma.

VRK1 is a protein kinase. These are some of the best targets for targeted cancer treatment, as we can potentially produce inhibitors in the laboratory that override their activity."

Francisco M. Vega, Professor, University of Seville

Source:

University of Seville

Journal reference:

Colmenero-Repiso, A., et al. (2020) Identification of VRK1 as a New Neuroblastoma Tumor Progression Marker Regulating Cell Proliferation. Cancers. doi.org/10.3390/cancers12113465.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover the role of protein in identifying common cold virus
Repair protein may prevent damage to healthy cells during cancer therapy
Predicting SARS-CoV-2 protein sequences
Researchers identify new therapeutic target to treat patients with type 1 diabetes
Reductive stress promotes protein aggregation in neuroblastoma cells, impairs neurogenesis
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mediates acute lung pathology in mice
SARS-CoV-2 launches multipronged attack against host cell protein synthesis, study finds
Researchers use advanced methods to investigate structure and interactions of proteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study outlines a new role for pregnancy-associated plasma protein A in gestational diabetes