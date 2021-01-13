Routine evaluation and specialty consultation recommended for young children presenting with fractures

Among children who were not in an independently verified incident, evaluation for child abuse should be done by specialty consultation in children aged less than three-years old presenting with rib fractures and children aged less than 18-months presenting with humeral or femoral fractures. That is the conclusion of a study titled Identifying Maltreatment in Infants and Young Children Presenting with Fractures: Does Age Matter?, to be published in the January 2021 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).

Related Stories

The lead author of the study is Ian C. Mitchell, MD, a pediatric surgery specialist, Departments of Surgery, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Baylor College of Medicine, San Antonio, TX. The findings of the study are discussed in a recent AEM podcast.

According to the study findings, 77 percent of children presenting with rib fractures aged less than three years were abused; when those involved in motor vehicle collisions were excluded, 96% were abused. Abuse was identified in 48% of children less than 18-months with humeral fractures. Among those with femoral fractures, abuse was diagnosed in 34% and 25% of children aged less than 12 and 18?months, respectively.

Commenting on the study is Mark R. Zonfrillo, MD, MSCE, associate professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Hasbro Children's Hospital:

"Undiagnosed child abuse can lead to subsequent serious injury or death, and understanding injury characteristics that can predict increased risk of an abusive injury is critical. This systematic review identified rib fractures in children younger than three years old and humeral or femoral fractures in children younger than 18 months old, and without an independently verified injury mechanism, as higher risk for abuse. For these patients, the authors recommend diagnostic evaluation and consultation for potential abuse in order to minimize morbidity and mortality from these intentional injuries."

Source:

Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Journal reference:

Mitchell, I.C., et al. (2020) Identifying Maltreatment in Infants and Young Children Presenting With Fractures: Does Age Matter?. Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM). doi.org/10.1111/acem.14122.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Leading pediatric hospital reveals top AI models in COVID-19 Grand Challenge
Self-control in childhood may help set people up for healthy midlife aging
Children’s hospitals grapple with wave of mental illness
Despite reopening of schools, serious COVID-19 is rare among children
Researchers analyze educational support programs provided to children with cancer
Study shows how cardiosphere-derived cells replenish damaged tissues in dilated cardiomyopathy
Children’s hospitals are partly to blame as superbugs increasingly attack kids
Experts assess the impact of COVID-19 on pediatric patients with special needs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sons born to overweight mothers are more likely to be diagnosed with infertility