Researchers develop FLASH ultra-high-dose rate radiation therapy beam for cancer treatment

A joint team of researchers from Radiation Oncology at Dartmouth's and Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC), Dartmouth Engineering, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Department of Surgery have developed a method to convert a standard linear accelerator (LINAC), used for delivery of radiation therapy cancer treatment, to a FLASH ultra-high-dose rate radiation therapy beam. The work, entitled "Electron FLASH Delivery at Treatment Room Isocenter for Efficient Reversible Conversion of a Clinical LINAC," is newly published online in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology & Physics.

Related Stories

The exceptionally high dose rate is 3,000 times higher than normal therapy treatment (300 Gray per second vs. 0.1 Gray per second, Gray being a standard unit measuring absorbed radiation). Instead of treatment over 20 seconds, an entire treatment is completed in 6 milliseconds, giving the therapy its nickname, "FLASH." "These high dose rates have been shown to protect normal tissues from excess damage while still having the same treatment effect on tumor tissues, and may be critically important for limiting radiation damage in patients receiving radiation therapy," says Brian Pogue, PhD, Co-Director of NCCC's Translational Engineering in Cancer Research Program and co-author on the project.

While the team awaits news of potential funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), early pilot funding from NCCC and Dartmouth's Thayer School of Engineering allowed for prototyping of the converted LINAC. Pre-clinical testing of the beam began in August and has already provided key data on its potential for different tumor plans. "This is the first such beam in New England and on the east coast, and we believe it is the first reversible FLASH beam on a clinically used LINAC where the beam can be used in the conventional geometry with patients on the treatment couch," says Pogue.

The FLASH beam is currently being used in preclinical studies on both experimental animal tumors as well as in clinical veterinary treatments, to study the normal tissue-sparing effects and how to maximize the value. The research group has expanded to involve physicians in clinical radiation oncology and dermatology, designing what they hope will be the first human safety trial with FLASH radiotherapy at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, treating patients advanced skin lesions that cannot be removed surgically.

Source:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Journal reference:

Rahman, M., et al. (2021) Electron FLASH Delivery at Treatment Room Isocenter for Efficient Reversible Conversion of a Clinical LINAC. International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. doi.org/10.1016/j.ijrobp.2021.01.011.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study may help develop more effective personalized immunotherapy for cancer patients
Study reveals connection between oral sex and oropharyngeal cancer
Master Regulator proteins control cancer transcriptional identity
Researchers discover unexpected role for the clock gene in prostate cancer progression
Researchers discover a new approach to inhibit intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
New cellular pathway limits growth and spread of brain tumors
Targeted strategy has potential to reduce disparities in breast cancer screening rates
Researchers investigate protein phosphatase to identify new treatments for cancer, other diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FIT test can help identify people with higher risk of colorectal cancer