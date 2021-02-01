‘An Arm and a Leg’: Tips for fighting medical bills from a former ‘bad guy’ lawyer

Lawyer Jeff Bloom used to be the person whom medical providers and debt collectors would hire to represent them in court. "I was a bad guy, for sure," he said.

Then, a few years ago, he switched sides. Bloom now represents consumers and, in this episode, shares what he knows. He said consumers have more rights than they may realize, although enforcing those rights may be tough.

One other piece of advice:

"Be a good guy. Don’t be threatening. Don’t yell at people," Bloom said. "Judges are your audience. And if you're a good guy, they may help you out." Here's a transcript for this episode.

Related Stories

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all Kaiser Health News podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to "An Arm and a Leg" on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Excess COVID-19 deaths in overwhelmed Israeli hospitals
Template for COVID-19 management in a rural health system
Can cloth masks protect healthcare professionals from SARS-CoV-2?
COVID-19 taking a disproportionate toll on female healthcare workers
Research finds a problem with concept of herd immunity in COVID-19
Lower CD4 T cell reactivity to seasonal coronaviruses found in healthcare workers with COVID-19
Cloth masks should be machine washed daily during COVID-19, study says
Low acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine among healthcare workers in USA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Saliva samples may be reliable alternative to nasal swabs for SARS-CoV-2 testing