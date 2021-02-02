Study may shed light on the eco-evolutionary aspects of drug-resistant bacteria

Mehmet Orman, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering, has received a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the National Science Foundation. NSF CAREER awards are granted to highly promising junior faculty members who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through "outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research."

The CAREER award will provide Orman with $500,000 to study so-called persister cells - those that go dormant and then become tolerant to extraordinary levels of antibiotics.

Antibiotic tolerance is one of the most critical global public health threats of the 21st century.

"Nearly all bacterial cultures contain a small population of persister cells," said Orman. "Persisters are thought to be responsible for recurring chronic infections such as those of the urinary tract and for creating drug-resistant mutants." Biofilms, a slimy buildup of bacteria (like dental plaque) cause most bacterial infections, and persister cells, produced in biofilms, might cause biofilms to be multidrug tolerant, too.

Orman's goal is to figure out just what makes these persister cells tick, to identify common mechanisms they exhibit from a variety of bacterial strains. Interestingly, persister cells go in and out of their state of hibernation, and Orman will take a close look at that.

Persister cell survival is marked by growth inhibition during antibiotic treatment and resumption of growth upon removal of antibiotics. Persisters are generally assumed to be dormant cells with a depressed metabolism."

Mehmet Orman, Assistant Professor, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering

Related Stories

In contrast, his hypothesis driving this project is that persisters have active but unique metabolic mechanisms that regulate the reversible switching and maintenance of these cells. As part of the project, Orman will also develop outreach programs and materials to reach underrepresented youth in fourth through eighth grades.

For Orman, the name of the cell fits well with his resolute persistence in studying them. Previously he developed the first methods to directly measure the metabolism of persister cells. He also developed cell sorting strategies to segregate persisters from highly heterogeneous bacterial cell populations. He will be using his methods in the NSF research project.

"The results will challenge paradigms regarding persister cell dormancy and metabolism, shed light on persister cell resuscitation mechanisms, provide platforms for studying the metabolic heterogeneity of persister cell subpopulations during and after antibiotic treatment, and integrate multiple lines of evidence to enhance our understanding of the eco-evolutionary aspects of bacterial persistence," said Orman.

Source:

University of Houston

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Antibiotic resistance may be more widespread than previously expected
Study shows that single water molecule may cause antibiotic resistance
Study improves understanding of the chemistry behind potent antibiotic synthesis
Research provides better understanding of how antibiotic resistance arises
Researchers trace back the evolutionary history of antibiotic resistance genes
Neonatal antibiotic exposure linked to reduced weight and height in boys
Neonatal antibiotic treatment associated with reduced weight and height in boys
Study shows how new antibiotic resistance genes arise from random DNA sequences

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Are antibiotic regimens for critical COVID-19 patients with bacterial superinfection unnecessarily high?