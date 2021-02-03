Dispelling vaccine misinformation and myths in California’s breadbasket

She stepped out of her car at about 11:30 a.m. onto a bell pepper farm in this agricultural community in the Coachella Valley, a little northwest of the Salton Sea.

Gallegos, a daughter of farmworkers who had worked in the fields herself, had only 15 minutes to make what she considered a life-or-death pitch to roughly 20 workers who had just finished a break.

The farm had already seen two workers fall ill to covid.

"We're losing people in our community each day," she said.

Gallegos, now executive director of the immigrant advocacy group TODEC Legal Center, came to dispel myths about the covid vaccines and urge the farmworkers to get vaccinated. Farmworkers, who are among the most vulnerable to covid, are also among the most hesitant to get the shots.

Some worry about the vaccines' safety and potential side effects, or how they could affect people with underlying health conditions, like diabetes. Others express the unfounded rumor that the government will use the vaccines to implant chips into their arms, leading to their being tracked and deported.

"This community lives in fear," Gallegos said. "They don't have any confidence in the government."

A study out in late January from the University of California-San Francisco found that farmworkers and other agricultural workers had the third-highest risk of death during the pandemic in California, after cooks and packaging machine operators.

"That's higher than doctors or nurses," said Alicia Riley, an epidemiology and biostatistics postdoctoral scholar at UCSF who worked on the study. "With vaccination, we now have a new tool available to protect these workers who have endured the highest rate of excess mortality during the pandemic."

Since October, Gallegos has been visiting farms throughout Riverside County.

She just got the first dose of vaccine herself, a detail she shared with the farmworkers gathered around her. "I didn't get any side effects, but some say it feels like a bruise on your arm," she told them in Spanish.

Gallegos had started off the talk by claiming a victory: "We won. They're going to prioritize farmworkers in the first phases of the vaccine."

Related Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed last week that farmworkers will be prioritized for the shots, along with health care workers, people age 65 and up, and workers in education, child care, emergency services, and the food and agricultural industries.

Diana Tellefson Torres, executive director of the UFW Foundation, said agricultural workers check all the boxes when it comes to vulnerability: They often work in close proximity, travel from farm to farm across county borders, live in crowded housing and in multigenerational households, and lack health care. "We know that this is a large task," Tellefson Torres said. "But there are different levels of vulnerability in our society right now, and I can't emphasize enough that we need to take care of those who are nurturing us right now."

"I'm very grateful that this group came out here to give us information about the virus and vaccine," says farm manager Juan Castillo (not shown). "As farmworkers we sometimes go from home to work and back and don't have time to listen to the news."

This story was produced by KHN, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

India's Covaxin vaccine likely effective against UK SARS-CoV-2 variant: Study
Researchers develop ‘next-generation vaccine platform’ against SARS-CoV-2
Routine vaccinations in India disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic
New gene-based vaccine strategy receives grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
ZyCoV-D DNA vaccine immunogenic against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models
Johnson & Johnson SARS-CoV-2 vaccine shows promise in clinical trials
What are the main drivers of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?
Moderna vaccine shows robust suppression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in animal model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's ability to neutralize UK viral variant