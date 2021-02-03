New risk stratification models could assist COVID-19 management

A novel study appearing as a preprint on the medRxiv* server describes the performance of a new risk prediction model based on a wide range of patient variables for death and intensive care unit (ICU) admission.

The role of risk stratification

Risk stratification is essential in the management of COVID-19 due to the need to prioritize critical care services in situations of overwhelming numbers of patients. Since a subgroup of patients with this illness are severely sick and rapidly progress to life-threatening illness, it is necessary to have a reliable system to distinguish patients who will develop such symptoms and require mechanical ventilation and ICU admission, from low-risk patients who can be discharged to their homes.

Of the many prognostic models now described, many are subject to bias because of the population in which they were developed. Moreover, external validation is lacking for most cohorts.

In other models, the predictors are dependent on an accurate recording of comorbidities. Not only are such illnesses known to be poorly recorded in health records, but the predictive value for deterioration after admission is doubtful for such models.

Study: Development and external validation of prognostic models for COVID-19 to support risk stratification in secondary care. Image Credit: Faboi / Shutterstock
Study: Development and external validation of prognostic models for COVID-19 to support risk stratification in secondary care. Image Credit: Faboi / Shutterstock

Study aims

The current study explores the additional value of comorbidities and other patient information in such a model and updates the model with biomarkers measured in real-time. The researchers aimed to develop a new model to provide a predicted risk for death or ICU admission, to validate other earlier models (the UK International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium (ISARIC) model and simplified 4C score), and to compare the performances of the three models.

They also set up daily models incorporating data from the first eight days post-admission to understand how the predictors change over the course of the disease.

Predictors

The researchers used routine data in over 1,000 patients with COVID-19 in a single center to create their model. The University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) dataset is among the largest and most ethnically heterogeneous cohorts in the UK. Moreover, early research interest ensured that all patients were widely tested on admission to hospital, supporting the current study’s aims.

Related Stories

The predictors explored included demographics such as age and sex, clinical symptoms and signs, and the patient’s history of medical conditions. Laboratory and imaging results were also incorporated, for a total of 63 predictors in all.

Promising performance

The performance of these models was promising. They were able to predict mortality within 28 days of admission in 78% of cases, and 89% of ICU admissions in this period, for both males and females.

Since all the variables used as predictors are not routinely collected at admission in many hospitals, the researchers developed more economical models that use variables found in the CovidCollab external validation dataset. These were found to predict 79% of mortality and 81% of ICU admission.

The current model out-performs the ISARIC and 4C score models, which predicted 76% and 75% of mortality with the same data. Moreover, it uses only routinely collected data obtained at admission, obviating the need for additional evaluations and history-taking.

The model predictions agreed well with the observed probabilities of admission, particularly at lower probabilities. This is precisely the range of probability where it would be most useful to know the risk of disease progression.

The prognostic model developed here was also an external validation of models used in a large cohort of patients from all over the world, from a heterogeneous background, including patients from low- and middle-income countries.

The researchers failed to find any significant changes in the variables over the course of time. A recent Hong Kong study did report the ability to predict 91% of severe outcomes in COVID-19 using time-dependent variables, but external validation is still to be performed.

What are the implications?

These novel models show good discrimination, even beyond the accepted ISARIC and 4C score models, and maintained their performance even on external validation. These models can be used in tandem with hospital electronic medical records systems to predict the probability of mortality or ICU admission within 28 days of admission.

The UHB models use only routinely obtained admission data. This is helpful in that it can allow the prognosis to be predicted for each patient at the time of admission.

This will be helpful not just for triaging patients for critical care but to explain the patient’s condition and future measures that may be required for patient care, during acute severe infection. The implementation of these models, following their validation in other cohorts and populations, should be examined.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2021, February 03). New risk stratification models could assist COVID-19 management. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 03, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210203/New-risk-stratification-models-could-assist-COVID-19-management.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "New risk stratification models could assist COVID-19 management". News-Medical. 03 February 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210203/New-risk-stratification-models-could-assist-COVID-19-management.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "New risk stratification models could assist COVID-19 management". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210203/New-risk-stratification-models-could-assist-COVID-19-management.aspx. (accessed February 03, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2021. New risk stratification models could assist COVID-19 management. News-Medical, viewed 03 February 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210203/New-risk-stratification-models-could-assist-COVID-19-management.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 may be more widespread than previously thought
Neurological and psychiatric complications six months after COVID-19 recovery
How does SARS-CoV-2 infect brain cells?
Blood group associated with cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients
Ivermectin may not be the ‘silver bullet’ antiviral against COVID-19
Treating post-infectious smell loss in COVID-19 patients
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms
Vitamin D deficiency associated with higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
What are the natural origins of SARS-CoV-2?