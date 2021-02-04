Sequential approach to treating comorbid PTSD and depression

This study is the first randomized control trial to rigorously test a sequential approach to treating comorbid PTSD and major depressive disorder.

Findings from a trial of 52 patients undergoing three types of treatment regime - using only Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), using Behavioural Activation Therapy (BA) with some CPT, or CPT with some BA - found that a combined treatment protocol resulted in meaningful reductions in PTSD and depression severity, with improvements maintained at six-month follow-up investigations.

"We sought to examine whether a protocol that specifically targeted both PTSD and comorbid depression would benefit those with this dual diagnosis compared with a solely PTSD-focused protocol," says Flinders PTSD research expert Professor Reg Nixon.

Related Stories

"With some qualifications, the answer to this question is yes in the case of CPT and BA."

The findings - "Comorbid posttraumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder: The usefulness of a sequential treatment approach within a randomized design," by Samantha Angelakis, Nathan Weber, and Reg Nixon - has been published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders.

It found that the reductions in depressive symptoms that occur when PTSD symptoms are targeted early in treatment are consolidated when closely followed with behavioral activation.

"Although the findings need to be replicated, our observation that when depression was targeted before PTSD that those individuals did not quite have as good an outcome as those in the other conditions indicates there might be a cost to delaying or putting off targeting PTSD symptoms over depressive symptoms," says Professor Nixon.

"Facing one's trauma is understandably very difficult, but our findings suggest that trying to 'ease' into this work and working on depression first might not in fact help clients as much as people would expect."

The researchers also noted that CPT alone, without any modifications, still demonstrated positive outcomes in this comorbid sample

"Our clinical view at this time is that when individuals with PTSD and MDD present for PTSD treatment, CPT should be delivered first."

Those with higher levels of depression showed greater change from treatment than those with lower levels of depression. Although symptoms tended to remain higher in these individuals after treatment than those with lower levels of depression, the findings indicated that those with high levels of depression still benefited from therapy.

Source:

Flinders University

Journal reference:

Angelakis, S., et al. (2020) Comorbid posttraumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder: The usefulness of a sequential treatment approach within a randomised design. Journal of Anxiety Disorders. doi.org/10.1016/j.janxdis.2020.102324.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combined vision and hearing loss linked to depression, chronic anxiety
Study shows a 25% increase in food insufficiency during COVID-19 pandemic
Study finds increase in drinking among people with anxiety and depression during COVID-19
Scientists develop world's first test to accurately predict mood disorders
College women who experienced period poverty are more vulnerable to depression
Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy may protect patients against depressive relapse
High density of street trees may help improve mental health
Metabolites may be predictive indicators of patients at risk for recurrent major depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Microglial cells contribute to the negative mood experienced during neurological diseases