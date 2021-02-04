virusPHIX™ virus inactivation medium launched by RNAssist & Rapid Labs Ltd.

RNAssist (Cambridge UK) and Rapid Labs Ltd (Colchester, UK) have launched the virusPHIX™ range of virus inactivating and RNA stabilising transport media, following successful SARS-CoV-2 inactivation testing carried out by Public Health England (PHE).

virusPHIX™ is a novel RNA stabiliser and virus inactivation medium based on technology developed by RNAssist Limited (Cambridge, UK). It has been shown to stabilise viral RNA for up to 1 year at 20°C, and has successfully inactivated all tested viruses and bacteria to date including SARS-CoV-2, Hepatitis B, Vaccinia, FIV, BVDV, Dengue, Zika, Influenza A and M. tuberculosis . Unlike other virus transport mediums, virusPHIX™ does not contain guanidine, a highly toxic substance than can produce hydrogen cyanide when mixed with household cleaning products such as bleach. virusPHIX™ is a completely non-toxic, non-volatile reagent that can be used safely in a home testing environment and shipped for PCR analysis. The virusPHIX™ range of products are manufactured and sold worldwide by Rapid Labs Limited (Colchester, UK). With over 200 evaluators around the world, virusPHIX™ is a popular choice for RNA stabilisation thanks to its compatibility with most front-end RNA purification kits.

Public Health England and The Roslin Institute have demonstrated inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 within 10 minutes at 20°C. Qnostics UK have also demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 RNA stabilisation for 33 days at room temperature, and 12-month stability of 2 HCV strains at 20°C.

The virusPHIX™ range features 3 reagents suited to different applications:

virusPHIX+™ for swab and saliva testing

virusPHIX-LV™ (lower viscosity) for swab testing on automated liquid handling platforms (Ortho, Hamilton and Tecan)

virusPHIX-P9™ for swab and saliva testing, especially when it is necessary to add sample directly into an RT-LAMP, LamPORE or RT-PCR assay without RNA purification.*

*virusPHIX-P9™ has been demonstrated to be directly compatible with LAMP assays. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Public Health England SARS-CoV-2 Inactivation Studies

PHE evaluated the reduction in virus titre SARS-CoV-2 spiked samples (tissue culture fluid) and presence of SARS-CoV-2 over a series of cell passages:

Treatment Test 1: Reduction in SARS-CoV-2 Virus Titre Test 2: Cell Passage virusPHIX+™, 10 minutes ≥6.4 log10 Virus not detected virusPHIX+™, 30 minutes ≥7.1 log10 Virus not detected PBS Control, 10 minutes Virus detected PBS Control, 30 minutes Virus detected virusPHIX-LV™, 10 minutes ≥5.1 log10 Not tested virusPHIX-LV™, 30 minutes ≥6.0 log10 Not tested PBS Control None Not tested virusPHIX-P9™, 10 minutes ≥4.4 log10 Not tested virusPHIX-P9™, 30 minutes ≥4.8 log10 Not tested PBS Control None Not tested

The full PHE Reports can be found online at https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

More information about the virusPHIX™ range can be found in their online brochure:

https://www.rapidlabs.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/virusPHIX-range-brochure-V4.pdf

For ordering enquiries please contact [email protected]



