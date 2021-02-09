NVQI-QOD reaches major milestone with more than 10,000 procedures in the registry

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) Patient Safety Organization (PSO), in partnership with the NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA), is pleased to announce that the NVQI-QOD now has over 10,000 procedures in the registry. Since its inception in 2015, NVQI-QOD has been helping providers collect and analyze perioperative and follow-up data in an effort to improve patient care.

With over 30 medical centers across North America currently participating in NVQI-QOD, the registry continues to gain momentum. Participation in the NVQI-QOD provides physicians and hospitals the ability to assess their incidence of complications, length of stay and other critical metrics in comparison with national benchmarks for quality assurance and highlighting areas for quality improvement.

This is an extremely exciting time for NVQI-QOD. Reaching this milestone means we can deliver additional value in terms of benchmarking and quality improvement opportunities for our participants, while providing relevant data for research/clinical trials and monitoring novel procedural techniques and devices." Dr. Sameer Ansari, Medical Director, Patient Safety Organization, The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

NVQI-QOD is an externally hosted, web-based registry supported on the M2S® PATHWAYS® platform. The NVQI-QOD is governed by the SNIS PSO, which takes direction from a Governing Council comprised of representatives from both the NPA and SNIS. NVQI-QOD is designed to easily integrate into a variety of workflows, allowing multiple users to access and enter data on a single form and spread the responsibilities of data entry to more than one individual.

Developed by physicians for physicians, NVQI-QOD captures 100% of procedures, including important demographic, procedure and post-op data, to provide comprehensive outcome analysis and inform performance improvement. A significant advantage of the NVQI-QOD database is the inclusion of long-term outcomes of one year, or longer.