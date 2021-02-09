NVQI-QOD reaches major milestone with more than 10,000 procedures in the registry

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) Patient Safety Organization (PSO), in partnership with the NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA), is pleased to announce that the NVQI-QOD now has over 10,000 procedures in the registry. Since its inception in 2015, NVQI-QOD has been helping providers collect and analyze perioperative and follow-up data in an effort to improve patient care.

With over 30 medical centers across North America currently participating in NVQI-QOD, the registry continues to gain momentum. Participation in the NVQI-QOD provides physicians and hospitals the ability to assess their incidence of complications, length of stay and other critical metrics in comparison with national benchmarks for quality assurance and highlighting areas for quality improvement.

This is an extremely exciting time for NVQI-QOD. Reaching this milestone means we can deliver additional value in terms of benchmarking and quality improvement opportunities for our participants, while providing relevant data for research/clinical trials and monitoring novel procedural techniques and devices."

Dr. Sameer Ansari, Medical Director,  Patient Safety Organization, The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Related Stories

NVQI-QOD is an externally hosted, web-based registry supported on the M2S® PATHWAYS® platform. The NVQI-QOD is governed by the SNIS PSO, which takes direction from a Governing Council comprised of representatives from both the NPA and SNIS. NVQI-QOD is designed to easily integrate into a variety of workflows, allowing multiple users to access and enter data on a single form and spread the responsibilities of data entry to more than one individual.

Developed by physicians for physicians, NVQI-QOD captures 100% of procedures, including important demographic, procedure and post-op data, to provide comprehensive outcome analysis and inform performance improvement. A significant advantage of the NVQI-QOD database is the inclusion of long-term outcomes of one year, or longer.

Source:

Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

B.1.1.7 variant and healthcare workers’ travel worry
Can cloth masks protect healthcare professionals from SARS-CoV-2?
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Research suggests St. John's Wort and Echinacea could protect against COVID-19
Research shows intestinal parasite infestations reduce COVID-19 severity
COVID-19 taking a disproportionate toll on female healthcare workers
Single-dose vaccination effective for healthcare workers with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection
Survey: Americans remain largely skeptical that healthcare costs will fall as soon as Biden begins presidency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Self- or caregiver swabs are as effective as healthcare worker swabs for detecting pathogens