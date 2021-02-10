MD Anderson and Mirati Therapeutics collaborate to expand evaluation of potent KRAS inhibitors

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. today announced a strategic research and development collaboration to expand the evaluation of Mirati's two investigational small molecules, potent and selective KRAS inhibitors - adagrasib (MRTX849), a G12C inhibitor in clinical development, and MRTX1133, a G12D inhibitor in preclinical development, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents - which target two of the most frequent KRAS mutations in cancer.

The collaboration will combine MD Anderson's clinical trial infrastructure and expertise with Mirati's differentiated targeted oncology pipeline. Under the terms of the agreement, collaborative preclinical and clinical studies will be conducted in several solid tumors, including non-small cell lung, pancreatic, colorectal and gynecological cancers over the five-year period of the collaboration.

This agreement embodies our commitment to further advancing our innovative KRAS programs and complementing our development efforts through strategic collaborations with those who share our vision for breakthrough science. We look forward to working with MD Anderson to strengthen our scientific and clinical understanding of KRAS compounds in multiple tumor types with the goal of speeding delivery of new cancer treatments to patients."

Joseph Leveque, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Mirati Therapeutics

The collaborative studies will be overseen by a joint steering committee. Mirati will provide funding, study materials, and other ongoing support throughout the term of the collaboration.

"Effective targeted therapies against mutant KRAS could address a major unmet need for many patients," said Christopher Flowers, M.D., ad interim division head of Cancer Medicine at MD Anderson. "Our collaboration with Mirati represents an important opportunity to work toward advancing new treatment options for patients using novel KRAS inhibitors that target two of the most frequent KRAS mutations in common cancers."

