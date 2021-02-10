Study finds increasing death rates from heart disease in young women

A nationwide US study has found increasing death rates from heart disease in women under 65. The research is published in European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

The study found that while death rates from cancer declined every year between 1999 and 2018, after an initial drop, heart disease death rates have been rising since 2010.

Young women in the US are becoming less healthy, which is now reversing prior improvements in heart disease deaths. With worsening epidemics of diabetes and obesity across developed countries, our findings are a warning sign that we need to pay more attention to the health of young women."

Dr. Erin Michos, Study Senior Author, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

"Women frequently put others' health and needs before their own, often caring for children and parents and working full-time," continued Dr. Michos. "But if they have a fatal heart attack, they won't be there for loved ones. Women must prioritize their own health, especially since heart disease is largely preventable."

Heart disease is the main cause of death worldwide. In the age group under-65 in developed countries, most deaths are due to cancer and heart disease is the second reason. This study compared heart disease- and cancer-related deaths in women under 65 in the US. The researchers analyzed death certificates between 1999 and 2018 from a national database.

During the 19-year period, the age-adjusted mortality rates for cancer and heart disease were 52.6 and 24.0 per 100,000, respectively. The most common cause of heart disease death was ischaemic heart disease (56%) while respiratory tract/lung cancer (23%) was the leading cause of cancer death.

Related Stories

Across the entire study period, age-adjusted mortality rates decreased for both cancer and heart disease. But while cancer death rates consistently declined throughout the 19 years, heart disease death rates fell initially and then increased between 2010 and 2018. As a result, the absolute mortality gap between cancer and heart disease significantly decreased from 32.7 to 23.0 per 100,000/year.

The authors said: "If extreme public health measures are not taken to mitigate cardiovascular risk factors, focusing on high-risk groups, heart disease mortality may supersede cancer to become the leading cause of death in young women."

First author Dr. Safi Khan of West Virginia University, Morgantown, US said: "More intensive efforts are needed to prevent and treat heart disease in young women to reverse the upsurge in deaths."

Dr. Michos said: "There is a misconception that women are not at risk for heart disease before the menopause, yet one-third of their cardiovascular problems occur before 65. Studies of young heart attack patients show that compared to men, women were less likely than to have been told they were at risk for heart disease before the attack and less often received stents and medications."

She concluded: "Most heart disease can be avoided with a healthy balanced diet, physical activity, not smoking, and maintaining healthy blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol level, and body weight. Just because a woman is before menopause does not mean she is not at risk. Unfortunately, the first attack can be fatal, so we need to do better with prevention."

Source:

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

Journal reference:

Khan, S. U., et al. (2021) A comparative analysis of premature heart disease- and cancer-related mortality in women in the USA, 1999–2018. European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes. doi.org/10.1093/ehjqcco/qcaa099.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Higher blood pressure from childhood may put Black people at risk for congestive heart failure
Cancer patients less likely to receive life-saving therapy when suffering a heart attack
Study uncovers link between T cell-mediated inflammation and cardiac dysfunction
Adoption of care delivery, cost reduction and quality improvement to improve access to care
Drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk
Extreme blood sugar swings in patients with type 2 diabetes linked to high risk of heart disease
Study finds cancer as the leading cause of death among patients with diabetes
NYU Dentistry researcher receives NIH grant to study mitochondrial permeability transition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Young, Black patients at higher risk of death in the first year after a heart transplant