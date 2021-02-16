Study focuses on assessing mental and physical health of undergraduates during the pandemic

An ongoing study led by North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T State University focuses on assessing the mental, emotional and physical health of undergraduates during the pandemic - in order to determine how universities can better support their students. The study involves students at NC State, North Carolina A&T State University, University of Iowa, and Duke University.

"The pandemic is making us evaluate and reinvent the college experience, at least temporarily," says Julie Ivy, principal investigator (PI) of the study. "For example, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of social connection. How we can facilitate social connection when every course is online?

Related Stories

"Fundamentally, our goal with this study is to measure student well-being and see how it changes over time," says Ivy, a professor in NC State's Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering and Fitts Faculty Fellow in Health Systems Engineering. "What are the factors that influence student well-being? Even though this is taking place during a pandemic, we think our findings here can help us change the college experience to improve student well-being and - ultimately - increase the likelihood that they will graduate."

The collaborative work is being done with support from the National Science Foundation's Rapid Response Research program under grant numbers 2040072 and 2040202. The North Carolina A&T PI is Lauren Davis, who is an NC State alum. Co-PIs on the study include Maria Mayorga and Julie Swann at NC State and Harriet Nembhard at Iowa.

For the study, researchers are surveying undergraduate engineering students during the spring 2021 semester. Study participants include approximately 800 students; 200 students at each of the four participating universities. The NC State team is also collecting some additional information from first-year engineering students.

Participant surveys at the beginning and end of the semester address a wide range of wellness issues, such as depression and satisfaction of basic needs. Study participants are also asked to take weekly surveys that address psychological well-being and stress.

We are also looking at student data on academic success and progress toward graduation. Basically, we're looking at whether we can identify any risk factors for students dropping out. This is important, because it could help us determine when and how to intervene in order to help students who are at risk."

Julie Ivy, Study's Principal Investigator

The researchers will complete data collection by summer 2021 and hope to have findings by late 2021.

Source:

North Carolina State University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers report a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern in Uganda
Playing sport during COVID-19 pandemic eased anxiety and depression for students
COVID-19 pandemic and nanotechnology
Emergence and transmission of UK SARS-CoV-2 variant in the US
Rethinking classical epidemiological modeling in light of COVID-19 pandemic
Pandemic-fueled alcohol abuse creates wave of hospitalizations for liver disease
New study shares preliminary data on Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel
Study finds increased substance use, mental health issues in people with obesity during the pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Is a ten day isolation period for COVID-19 patients long enough?