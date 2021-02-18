Combination of low depression, social support, and high psychological resilience play role in veterans' well being

Veterans who experienced the combination of low depression, high social support, and high psychological resilience as they left military service were most likely to report high well-being a year later.

Neither demographic and military characteristics nor trauma history emerged as strong predictors of veterans' well-being when considered in the context of other factors. Although most predictors were similar for women and men, depression was a stronger predictor of women's well-being.

Every year, more than 200,000 U.S. service members transition out of the military. Although most military veterans can be expected to successfully navigate this transition, a substantial number of individuals struggle to adapt to post-military life.

Related Stories

In an effort to identify the combination of background factors that best predict U.S. military veterans' post-military well-being the researchers sampled more than 7,100 veterans.

Neither demographic and military characteristics nor traumatic life experiences emerged as important predictors of veterans' well-being in the context of other factors, suggesting that their impact on veterans' well-being is likely carried through other factors addressed in the study.

Instead, researchers found that those who reported the combination of high depression, low social support, and low psychological resilience shortly as they leave service were the most likely to report poor well-being a year later.

"These findings support the value of screening for these risk factors and intervening with veterans who report this combination of factors at the time they leave military service to reduce veterans' risk of poor post-military well-being," explained corresponding author Dawne S. Vogt, Ph.D., a research scientist in the Women's Health Sciences Division, National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System and professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine.

Although prior research has examined the role that depression, social support, and psychological resilience play in U.S. veterans' post-military mental health and functioning, this study provides new insight into how these factors work together to impact veterans' well-being.

"The fact that the worst well-being was reported by veterans with high depression and low social support underscores the particularly important role that the combination of these two factors are likely to play in veterans' post-military well-being. Moreover, the finding that higher psychological resilience moderated the impact of depression on veterans' well-being suggests that those individuals who are most resilient may be better able to cope with depression when it is experienced," added Vogt.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Vogt. D., et al. (2021) Identifying factors that contribute to military veterans’ post-military well-being. Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being. doi.org/10.1111/aphw.12252.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study compares the odds of major depression classification based on SCID, CIDI, and MINI
Combined vision and hearing loss linked to depression, chronic anxiety
College women who experienced period poverty are more vulnerable to depression
Low-income middle-aged African-American women with hypertension commonly suffer from depression
Study finds increase in drinking among people with anxiety and depression during COVID-19
High density of street trees may help improve mental health
Playing sport during COVID-19 pandemic eased anxiety and depression for students
Sequential approach to treating comorbid PTSD and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists develop world's first test to accurately predict mood disorders