Researchers test the therapeutic efficacy of potential COVID-19 interventions in mouse models

Aarthi Narayanan, Associate Professor, and Lance Liotta, Co-Director, Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine (CAPMM), are conducting three studies to assess the therapeutic efficacy of candidate interventions for COVID-19 in mouse models.

For the first study, the researchers hope to determine the survival advantage conferred by a therapeutic.

For this study, the researchers are infecting ACE2 animals intranasally with SARS-CoV-2 and following them for up to seven days after infection.

As part of the second study, they are working to determine the survival advantage conferred by a therapeutic if an alternate course or dosing strategy needs to be followed. Again, the researchers are following the animals for up to seven days after infection.

For the third test, the researchers are infecting ACE2 animals intranasally with SARS-CoV-2 and then euthanizing the animals on day three post-infection, when viral load in the lungs is expected to peak.

The researchers received $103,620 from Targeted Pharmaceuticals, LLC, for this project. Funding began in December 2020 and will end in late February 2021.

