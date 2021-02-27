Study provides different characteristics of COVID-19

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected almost every part of the globe with millions of cases and over a million deaths. The pandemic has had a significant global economic impact and addressing it systematically requires significant efforts from researchers, healthcare workers and governments.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Epidemiology, Molecular Biology and Therapy covers relevant aspects of this viral pandemic including information about the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen (morphology, genome, proteins, structural protein genes, replication), global epidemiology, transmission, risk factors, clinical manifestation, management, host immune response, pathogenesis, diagnosis, therapeutic agents (antivirals, natural compounds) and vaccines.

Readers will find basic and advanced knowledge about the disease organized into simple and easy-to-read chapters about the disease, making this book a handy and comprehensive reference for general readers, academicians and biology students, alike.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers use nanotechnology to develop new coronavirus mask model
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
Study shows coronavirus thrives in dry air with low humidity
Coronavirus can spread through drain pipes in bathrooms, study suggests
CRISPR screen identifies clinically approved immunosuppressants that could treat coronavirus infections
Prior T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 unlikely to be the result of seasonal coronavirus infection
Ancient East Asian peoples may have adapted to coronavirus-like epidemic up to 25,000 years ago
GSK-3 inhibitors show promise in treating coronavirus infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How India's lockdown has affected mental health