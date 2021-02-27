Study provides different characteristics of COVID-19

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected almost every part of the globe with millions of cases and over a million deaths. The pandemic has had a significant global economic impact and addressing it systematically requires significant efforts from researchers, healthcare workers and governments.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Epidemiology, Molecular Biology and Therapy covers relevant aspects of this viral pandemic including information about the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen (morphology, genome, proteins, structural protein genes, replication), global epidemiology, transmission, risk factors, clinical manifestation, management, host immune response, pathogenesis, diagnosis, therapeutic agents (antivirals, natural compounds) and vaccines.

Readers will find basic and advanced knowledge about the disease organized into simple and easy-to-read chapters about the disease, making this book a handy and comprehensive reference for general readers, academicians and biology students, alike.