The benefits and risks of using online health forums and services

The internet provides a major source of exchanging health information through online portals and new media. Internet users can access health sites and online forums to obtain health information.

In turn, these information sources act as a catalyst for wellbeing and improving personal health care behaviors and routines. Competent health institutions encourage the development of these individual behaviors that enable individuals to increase health empowerment and to take responsibility for their own health needs, diagnosis and treatment.

Related Stories

Online Health Forums and Services: Benefits, Risks and Perspectives is an investigation of the use of online health forums and services. The author first introduces the reader to the theories that define online social behaviors in terms of health care services. The chapters following this introduction attempt to account for the variations in online health care portal use and to what extent does social networking induce variations in health behaviors grounded in theory.

A summary of media used for affecting health behavior change is also provided along with a discussion of the socioeconomic attributes of the individuals most likely to be affected in terms of their health behaviors.

The book provides a comprehensive perspective that links the aspects of the micro-level use of the Internet for health purposes (accessing health related websites, participation in health forums and networking sites) to the macro level practices of telemedicine.

Readers will be able to understand the social and health characteristics of the different groups of patients and estimate the extent to which individuals in need of health and medical information are taking advantage of the availability of information and communication platforms to improve their health, or if they are being left behind.

This is a timely reference for healthcare professionals, researchers and consultants involved in digital health care initiatives and public health administration who are seeking information about how access to online health information can influence lifestyles in a way that impacts human behavior in a positive, meaningful way.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study forecasts post-COVID-19 hospital activity among children and young people in England
What are the main drivers of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?
Study examines the adoption of telemedicine program in a senior living community
Australia shows an increase in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, says study
D-HH and West Health bring geriatric emergency care and telehealth services to rural hospitals
Mandatory public health measures to combat COVID-19 are more effective, says study
Older adults, minorities and people with lower incomes face inequities in telemedicine use
Ethnic minorities have less access to COVID-19 vaccines, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
India’s COVID-19-related hygiene promotion campaign shows some positive results