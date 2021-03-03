Researchers identify drug target to fight Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease

Neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease are in the firing line after researchers identified an attractive therapeutic drug target.

An international collaboration, co-led by University of Queensland researchers, has isolated and analyzed the structure and function of a protein found in the brain's nerve fibers called SARM1.

Dr Jeff Nanson said the protein was activated when nerve fibers were damaged by injury, disease, or as a side effect of certain drugs.

After a damaging incident occurs, this protein often induces a form of nerve fiber degeneration - known as axon degeneration - a 'self-destruct' mechanism of sorts.

This is a key pathological feature of many terrible neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, and also amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), traumatic brain injury, and glaucoma.

There are currently no treatments to prevent this nerve fiber degeneration, but now we know that SARM1 is triggering a cascade of degeneration we can develop future drugs to precisely target this protein.

This work will hopefully help design new inhibiting drugs that could stop this process in its tracks."

Dr Jeff Nanson, Researcher, University of Queensland

Related Stories

Professor Bostjan Kobe said the researchers analyzed the structure of the protein and defined its three-dimensional shape using X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy.

"With X-ray crystallography, we make proteins grow into crystals, and then shoot X-rays at the crystals to get diffraction," Professor Kobe said.

"And with cryo-electron microscopy, we freeze small layers of solution and then visualise protein particles by a beam of electrons.

"The resulting 3D images of SARM1's ring-like structure were simply beautiful, and truly allowed us to investigate its purpose and function.

"This visualization was a highly collaborative effort, working closely with our partners at Griffith University and our industry partners."

The researchers hope that the discovery is the start of a revolution in treatments for neurodegenerative disorders.

"It's time we had effective treatments for these devastating disorders," Dr Nanson said.

"We know that these types of diseases are strongly related to age, so in the context of an aging population here in Australia and globally, these diseases are likely to increase.

"It's incredibly important that we understand how they work and develop effective treatments."

Source:

University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Figley, M.D., et al. (2021) SARM1 is a metabolic sensor activated by an increased NMN/NAD+ ratio to trigger axon degeneration. Neuron. doi.org/10.1016/j.neuron.2021.02.009.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers probe deeper into the neuronal mechanisms underlying olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimer’s
UQ researchers discover how the brain 'tangles' in Alzheimer's disease and dementia
UC San Diego researchers launch clinical trial to test gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease
New drug could prevent Alzheimer's by modulating key enzyme involved in amyloid plaque formation
Early plasma markers help track the progression of Alzheimer's disease
Nanobowls show potential for diagnostics and treatment of Alzheimer's
New biomarker could help identify people at risk of Alzheimer's disease
An integrated approach could pave the way for future control of Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Obesity may contribute toward neural tissue vulnerability, exacerbate Alzheimer's disease