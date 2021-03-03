Scientists search for new ways to fight against fungal infections

Systemic fungal infections are much rarer than other illnesses, but they are potentially deadly, with limited options for treatment. In fact, fungi are becoming increasingly resistant to the few drugs that are available, and infections are growing more common. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, details how scientists are working to improve our antifungal arsenal.

At present, there are only four types of antifungal drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and some infections are resistant to those drugs, making surgery the only option for treatment, writes Senior Correspondent Bethany Halford.

Related Stories

Fungi can be found almost everywhere, but only a few hundred species are able to infect humans, and most people's immune systems can fight them off. However, people with compromised immune systems (for instance, cancer patients being treated with certain chemotherapies) are at a higher risk for developing fungal infections. The FDA has not approved a drug from a new antifungal class in 20 years, and the ones available all have downsides, including drug resistance and kidney toxicity. This dearth of treatments has doctors concerned that the problem will only get worse as time goes on.

Creating a new antifungal drug is challenging because of the biological similarities between humans and fungi. Many molecules that are harmful to fungi are also harmful to people. Experts say that exploiting the differences between humans and fungi is key to developing new treatments; for example, fungal cells have walls, but human cells do not. In addition to developing new treatments, pharmaceutical researchers are working to improve established antifungal drugs to make them more potent and have fewer side effects.

Although scientists and doctors are hopeful that new antifungals will be approved, establishing clinical trials has proven challenging because most of the people who get fungal infections are already very sick. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could change how pharmaceutical companies think about therapies for infectious diseases, prioritizing them in the future.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows intestinal parasite infestations reduce COVID-19 severity
New research aims to explore functions of bile acids in the gut stem cell niche
Repurposed drugs show antiviral SARS-CoV-2 E channel blocking activity, finds study
Research identifies failures with Australia and New Zealand's hotel-based COVID-19 quarantine
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Innovations in Forensic Examination of Seized Drugs and Forensic Toxicology
Viral protein delivery system could facilitate COVID-19 research
CN Bio awarded Innovate UK grant to develop single and multi-organ models for COVID-19 research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Delayed second dose strategy with mRNA vaccines may reduce COVID-19 mortality, say researchers