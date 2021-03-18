Weight loss induced by diet and bariatric surgery has different impact on mitochondria in fat tissue

Dieting impairs the energy-producing machinery of fat tissue, potentially resulting in weight regain. In contrast, as indicated by a recently completed European study coordinated by the University of Helsinki, weight loss surgery gives a boost to mitochondria, improving the gene expression of these cellular engines.

Mitochondria are important cellular power plants whose diminished activity has been previously demonstrated to be associated with obesity by a group of researchers at the University of Helsinki. Now, in a new international study coordinated by the University of Helsinki, the researchers have determined that the method of weight loss affects the metabolic pathways of mitochondria in fat tissue, also known as adipose tissue.

The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

The researchers combined two datasets on calorie restriction diets and two datasets on weight loss surgery, or bariatric surgery, from Europe, monitoring dieters' weight loss as well as metabolism. A biopsy was taken from the study subjects' adipose tissue both at the beginning and the end of their weight reduction.

Ordinary dieting based on calorie restrictions put the mitochondria in the adipose tissue out of tune, further reducing the expression of related genes. In the case of similar weight loss resulting from bariatric surgery, the function of mitochondrial genes was improved and the activity level of mitochondrial metabolic pathways was higher.

The analyses conducted in the study were set in proportion to weight loss so that the results did not depend on greater weight loss in patients who had undergone surgery.

Why does lost weight come back? Impaired mitochondrial function is a potential cause

Weight loss brings improvements to many metabolic changes associated with obesity, including disorders of glucose and lipid metabolism. Such beneficial effects were also observed in the new study, both in those who followed a regular diet and in those who underwent bariatric surgery.

This is why it was astonishing to see that the activity of mitochondrial metabolic pathways in adipose tissue was entirely opposite in the two different groups."

Birgitta van der Kolk, Researcher, University of Helsinki's Obesity Research Unit

Related Stories

"Our observations indicate that impaired mitochondrial activity after losing weight by dieting may be the cause of adipose tissue rapidly building up again after weight loss. At the same time, bariatric surgery patients are better protected against regaining weight, which makes us suspect that a recovery of activity by mitochondria in the adipose tissue may be a factor underlying this phenomenon," says Professor Kirsi Pietiläinen, who led the study.

The study utilised a technique known as transcriptomics analysis, which makes it possible to read the genome as a whole.

"By combining these broad-based techniques, biocomputing and extensive European datasets, we observed entirely unexpected links between dieting and the mitochondria of adipose tissue. In the future, it is important to investigate the relevance of these mechanisms to the functioning of such tissue and weight regain," Pietiläinen adds.

Source:

University of Helsinki

Journal reference:

van der Kolk, B.W., et al. (2021) Differential Mitochondrial Gene Expression in Adipose Tissue Following Weight Loss Induced by Diet or Bariatric Surgery. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgab072.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sharing health data could improve a person's weight loss maintenance
Ketogenesis has a protective effect on mitochondria, finds study
Researchers discover novel mechanism by which cells turn over mitochondria
Semaglutide drug also helps diabetic patients lose body weight, shows study
Certain male enhancement and weight loss products may pose serious health risk, warns FDA
Study: Semaglutide drug promotes weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes
Vegan diet more effective for boosting weight loss than Mediterranean diet
Drug found to be safe and effective for treating patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows reliability and robustness of injectable anti-obesity medication