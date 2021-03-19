Scientists use clinical data to study the molecular groups of atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor

Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT) is a rare brain tumor that predominantly occurs in young children. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital used data from two clinical trials to study the molecular groups of ATRT and correlate them with clinical outcomes.

A paper detailing the findings was published today in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

If you look at the biology of ATRT, we have learned in the last few years that this is not a single disease but instead there are at least three biologically different groups of the same disease. But what are the outcomes for these different groups? That is where the current St. Jude study offers insight into how these different groups of ATRT can present, and what their outcomes may be with different treatment regimens."

Santhosh Upadhyaya, M.D., Study First and Corresponding Author, Department of Oncology, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

There are three previously established molecular groups of ATRT: ATRT-MYC, ATRT-SHH, and ATRT-TYR. Researchers used data from the SJYC07 and SJMB03 clinical trials to look at treatment outcomes from 74 children with ATRT. This is one of the largest cohorts of children with this disease, because ATRT is a rare pediatric cancer.

Findings showed that ATRT-TYR typically occurs in children younger than 3 years old and is less likely to metastasize. They also found that ATRT-SHH tends to occur in very young children and has a higher chance of metastasis at presentation. Additionally, although children with ATRT-TYR had the best overall response, those with ATRT-SHH and ATRT-MYC had comparable treatment responses in the absence of metastases.

Related Stories

The researchers also looked at the SMARCB1 gene in the blood--a hallmark genetic mutation found in ATRT. The scientists showed that approximately a third of tested children have an abnormality in the SMARCB1 gene. These children tend to develop ATRT at a younger age and are more likely to have the ATRT-SHH group. The researchers found that having this abnormality did not predict treatment outcome.

"While we have clearly made giant strides in understanding the molecular basis of ATRT, substantial progress is still required before treatment decisions can be made on the basis of different molecular groups," Upadhyaya said.

Age and metastasis still guide the way

The mortality rate for ATRT is around 70%, and children are typically diagnosed under the age of 3. Age of the child at diagnosis and the extent of metastatic spread remain the two most important factors to consider for prognosis and treatment of this disease.

Children who are older when they are diagnosed and who do not have metastatic spread typically experience the best outcomes. Children under the age of 3 cannot be treated with the radiation therapy offered to older children, which affects outcomes. The researchers stress that children in each group have a chance for a positive outcome, keeping in mind their age and metastatic status.

"Although a better understanding of the molecular groups of ATRT is important for developing the next generation of treatments for this disease, age at diagnosis and metastatic spread are still the most important clinical factors to consider," said senior author Amar Gajjar, M.D., St. Jude Department of Pediatric Medicine chair.

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Journal reference:

Upadhyaya, S. A., et al. (2021) Relevance of Molecular Groups in Children with Newly Diagnosed Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor: Results from Prospective St. Jude Multi-Institutional Trials. Clinical Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-20-4731.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study examines central nervous system imaging manifestations of COVID-19 in children
Study: Parents of children with food allergies experience worry, anxiety and stress
Novel CRISPR-based gene editor developed to correct mutations that cause genetic disorders
Immuno-PET detects changes in different cancer receptors in response to targeted therapies
Optimized nano-micelles can induce efficient genome editing in the mouse brain
Beneficial effects of gene therapy can be seen in SCID-X1 patients decades after treatment
Study identifies key gene associated with age-related brain deterioration
Three projects from University of Colorado Cancer Center receive grants for brain tumor research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Phase 2 clinical trial is now open at Columbia to test gene therapy for dry macular degeneration