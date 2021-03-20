ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021 features the hottest science in prevention of heart disease

Stay tuned for the hottest science in the prevention of heart disease at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), a branch of the ESC, takes place 15 to 17 April online.

Preventive cardiology covers how to avoid first and subsequent heart attacks and strokes. It also includes sports cardiology, primary care, epidemiology and population science, basic and translational research, and rehabilitation after an event. Explore the scientific programme.

Novel research will be presented including new insights into the connections between diet, exercise, and cardiovascular health. How does shift work affect the body? And are there links between climate change and heart disease? Find out how the COVID-19 lockdown affected lifestyle behaviours. And much more.

Featuring debate and discussion during live sessions covering the entire scope of preventive cardiology. Among them: how to keep active during the pandemic, with leading experts from Europe and the US. Professor Ana Abreu, congress chairperson said: "Social isolation and home working have led to sedentary lifestyles with increased consumption of high calorie foods and drinks, alongside anxiety, stress and uncertainty. What are the possible strategies to maintain physical and emotional balance and prevent disease? How should we raise activity levels during lockdown? These questions and more will be discussed, with exchange of ideas between the speakers and audience."

Activity monitors on phones, bracelets, rings, and T-shirts could get society moving - but which technologies are the best motivators?

Physical activity should be done every day, rather than moving little during the week and going for long runs at the weekend. Wearables may help users keep track of daily movement, but devices vary in their accuracy and usefulness for different activities. We will hear the most up-to-date experience and discuss potential solutions." Dr. Nicolle Kraenkel, Congress Co-Chairperson

Childhood is a good time to adopt healthy lifestyle habits that will last a lifetime. Dr. Kraenkel said: "A dedicated session will explore whether it is best to focus first on body weight or not. Also, what is the most effective way to teach children how to take care of their own health - is school the best environment? And how might digital technology be used to reach a young audience?"

The optimal diet for cardiovascular health is controversial. An "essentials of nutrition" session goes beyond calories, fat, carbs, and salt and delves into contemporary topics. Are the health benefits of fasting, veganism, and paleo (caveman) diets only a myth or are they based on science? Should wine, chocolate and coffee be considered forbidden joys? Professor Abreu said: "All of these issues are affected by culture, religion, age, and so on. We will also discuss how to create a healthy food environment and the affordability of nutritious food for lower income groups."

Up-to-the-minute scientific evidence on electronic cigarettes will be highlighted including effects on cardiovascular and respiratory function, prevalence of usage, and legislation. Dr. Kraenkel said: "We will discuss the targeting of adolescents to take up vaping and what became of the promise that e-cigarettes would make it easier to quit smoking."

Also on the agenda: contemporary data on how heart disease and cancer intersect, the role of exercise in preventing cardiac side effects of cancer treatment, and managing cardiovascular disease in cancer patients and survivors. Plus: genetic testing to assess individual cardiovascular risk, guide lifestyle and choose treatment - how does it work and is it for everyone?

ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021 is designed for allied health professionals, cardiologists, general practitioners, policymakers, and researchers. Register as Press now and receive news releases from the leading international congress on preventive cardiology.