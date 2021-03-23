Pfizer coronavirus vaccine found to be moderately less effective against South African variant

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers have found that the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine is moderately less effective against the South African variant, but still neutralizes the British variant and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.

Their research was just published in the prestigious journal Cell Host and Microbe.

Our findings show that future variants could necessitate a modified vaccine as the virus mutates to increase its infectivity."

Dr. Ran Taube, Principal Investigator, Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences

The BGU scientists evaluated the vaccine effectiveness against the original viral strain, the British and the South African variants, as well as strains that harbor combined changes in the viral spike.

Dr. Taube and his team also evaluated neutralizing antibody levels following administration of one and two vaccine doses. They found that vaccination provided optimal protection when compared with the levels observed in recovered patients. The researchers are continuing to test other circulating variants as they emerge, consisting of mutations that could possibly compromise the vaccine.

Source:

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Journal reference:

Kuzmina, A., et al. (2021) SARS CoV-2 spike variants exhibit differential infectivity and neutralization resistance to convalescent or post-vaccination sera. Cell Host & Microbe. doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2021.03.008.

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Testing for mRNA-1283, Moderna's next generation COVID-19 vaccine commences
SARS-CoV-2 variants with E484K mutation show mRNA vaccine-induced antibody evasion
New vaccination method aims at comprehensive protection against all known influenza mutations
Is a single mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for recovered individuals?
ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine does not protect against South African SARS-CoV-2 variant
People with high BMI may now receive their COVID-19 vaccine in California
Study examines efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine across demographic groups
Janssen’s vaccine added to list of safe, effective tools against COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
An overview of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech