Study: Aquatic biodiversity change can have direct impact on human nutrition, well-being

Seafood is a pillar of global food security--long recognized for its protein content. But research is highlighting a critical new link between the biodiversity of aquatic ecosystems and the micronutrient-rich seafood diets that help combat micronutrient deficiencies, or 'hidden hunger', in vulnerable populations.

"Getting the most nutritional value per gram of seafood is crucial in fighting hidden hunger and meeting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," says Dr. Joey Bernhardt, an ecologist from the University of British Columbia (UBC) who led the study, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

We've found that aquatic species contain distinct and complementary sets of micronutrients, so the most efficient way to fulfill our nutritional requirements is to fill our diets with small amounts of a variety of species. In order to be able to do that, we need to preserve the biodiversity of our aquatic ecosystems locally and globally."

Dr. Joey Bernhardt, Ecologist, University of British Columbia (UBC)

Dr. Bernhardt and UBC biodiversity researcher Dr. Mary O'Connor analyzed nutrient concentrations in the edible portions of 547 aquatic finfish and shellfish species. While different animals offered similar amounts of protein, they varied greatly in concentrations of micronutrients like iron, zinc, calcium and two fatty acids (docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic acid, known as DHA and EPA). This variation is critical to the value of biodiversity to human well-being.

Most animals did not meet a single micronutrient recommended dietary allowance (RDA) in a 100g portion--fewer than half reached a target of 10% RDA for calcium, iron and EPA. Increasing biodiversity from one to 10 species in seafood diets was correlated with reaching more nutrient targets established by the US Institute of Medicine--and the nutritional value increased even when the seafood portion size remained constant.

Related Stories

"We know that biodiversity is a critical component of the many economic, cultural and ecological benefits humans enjoy from healthy natural ecosystems--from elevated forest production to water quality to nutrient cycling. Our analysis proves that biodiversity also enhances nutritional metrics in aquatic systems, and this benefit is at least as great as the biodiversity benefits we've seen in other sectors," says Dr. O'Connor.

"And this study further demonstrates the importance of biodiversity, measured as the number of different kinds of animals out there, for human-wellbeing in wild ecosystems--showing that protecting biodiversity in nature is as important as maintaining agro-biodiversity."

The finding is of particular importance coastal communities, including many Indigenous communities, who eat on average 15 times more seafood than other groups--and tend to rely more on locally available seafood.

"Aquatic ecosystems are under threat from human activities, and we're observing major changes in biodiversity patterns worldwide," adds Dr. Bernhardt.

"Until now, we didn't understand the consequences of these aquatic biodiversity changes for human nutrition and health. With this new work, we have bridged the gap between biodiversity science and human nutrition science, demonstrating that aquatic biodiversity change can have direct and immediate impact on human nutrition and well-being."

Source:

University of British Columbia

Journal reference:

Bernhardt, J. R & O’Connor, M. I., (2021) Aquatic biodiversity enhances multiple nutritional benefits to humans. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1917487118.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fight for Sight funds research to explore gene editing as treatment for inherited retinal diseases
Specific protein may prevent cancer cell death, increase cancer metastasis
Researchers identify new drug candidates for treating patients with severe COVID-19
Research surveys hygiene practices in food supply chains during COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers identify protein that interferes with the body's ability to get rid of 'bad' cholesterol
Study paves way for effective monitoring of chemotherapeutic drug level in cancer patients
Protein could be key to blocking the most common bacterial cause of food poisoning
Research finds polymerase of SARS-CoV-2 can adopt an alternative structure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
GBP5 protein may play a key role in suppressing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis