Nemours receives grant to examine behavioral health intervention for adolescents with Type 1 diabetes

Susana R. Patton, Ph.D., ABPP, CDCES Center Director of the Nemours Center for Healthcare Delivery Science in Florida, has secured a three-year, $900,000 NIH R01 grant entitled, "Coin2Dose: Behavioral economics to promote insulin bolus activity and improve HbA1c in teens." Dr. Patton is the recipient of three concurrent R01 grants.

Together with her Nemours co-investigator, Larry A. Fox, M.D., and co-investigators Mark A. Clements, M.D. Ph.D. from Children's Mercy-Kansas City and Christopher C. Cushing, Ph.D. from the University of Kansas, Dr. Patton will examine the feasibility and acceptability of a semi-automated behavioral economics incentive (BEI) mobile health intervention called Coin2Dose to improve self-management behaviors in adolescents with Type 1 diabetes, and then conduct a pilot randomized controlled trial to test the preliminary efficacy of the intervention.

Coin2Dose will deliver automated text messages to cue adolescents to bolus for insulin at mealtimes, plus behavioral economics incentives, in the form of money or digital credits for daily mealtime bolus activity. This study is relevant to public health because most adolescents with Type 1 diabetes struggle to achieve optimal diabetes self-management and their target glycated hemoglobin level (HbA1c) -increasing their risk for serious acute and long-term complications. In addition, behavioral economics incentives can be effective in promoting adolescent self-management.