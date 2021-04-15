INRS professor receives CIHR funding for research on nasopharyngeal bacteria

Professor Frédéric Veyrier of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has received $711,450 from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) for a project on bacteria of the nasopharynx, including Neisseria. His team is seeking to determine the mechanism of their pathogenesis in order to find innovative treatment options.

"Several pathogenic bacteria that are nesting in the upper respiratory system, such as Neisseria meningitidis or Haemophilus influenzae, cause serious diseases, such as meningitis or sepsis. Taken together, all these respiratory microbes represent the leading causes of death in the world, especially at a time of high antimicrobial resistance," says Professor Veyrier, who leads the project.

Related Stories

The evolution of these bacteria has allowed the emergence of several mechanisms necessary for their maintenance and multiplication. Bacteria ancestors adapted through a series of genetic alterations allowing them to multiply in specific ecosystems.

Evolution of bacteria

The research team is particularly interested in the nasopharynx, an ecosystem located behind the nose that serves as a gateway and transit site for several pathogens. Expert in the field of bacterial evolution, the team is focusing on species in the genus Neisseria. "This genus is a good example because it includes only two pathogenic species, namely Neisseria meningitidis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which are responsible for meningococcal meningitis and gonorrhea," the researcher points out.

These two species are closely related since they come from a common ancestor that does not cause disease. This oral ancestor gradually adapted to the nasopharynx ecosystem, leading to the emergence of Neisseria meningitidis. Then, the bacterium adapted to the genital environment, leading to the emergence of Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Using, among other things, high-throughput sequencing, bioinformatics and infection models, Professor Veyrier's team will be able to determine the mechanism of the genetic modifications and the roles they played in the adaptation of Neisseria to different ecosystems, as well as their ability to cause damage.

Knowing what was required for these bacteria to adapt and colonize different ecosystems in the human body is crucial to finding new therapeutic avenues."

Professor Frédéric Veyrier, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

The team has also discovered a potential treatment for these antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Source:

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovering DNA methylation from bacteria and microbiome using nanopore technology
Drinking beetroot juice promotes oral bacteria linked to healthier blood vessels and brain function
Imbalanced bacterial community in the gums linked to Alzheimer's disease biomarker
Bacteria residing within tumor cells can boost cancer immunotherapy
Probiotic supplements increase the diversity of intestinal bacteria in extremely preterm infants
Ubiquitous microplastics can become 'hubs' for antibiotic-resistant bacteria
A novel method to visualize protein channels in bacteria
Exercise could be used to improve the oral environment in people with NAFLD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adults carrying MRSA bacteria are twice as likely to die within the next decade