Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus forms partnership with the Australian Sepsis Network

Continulus, the Scotland-headquartered online video-learning platform for health professionals, has formed a global partnership with the highly regarded Australian Sepsis Network (ASN).

The ASN is a collaborative of individuals and organizations working to improve outcomes for patients with sepsis and to provide information and support to the families and friends of people with sepsis.

The Global Burden of Disease study used data from 109 million death records and 8.6 million hospital records in 195 countries and territories to estimate the burden of sepsis around the world. It found there were 49 million sepsis cases and 11 million deaths in 2017 - double previous estimates – with as many as one in five deaths worldwide related to sepsis.

Sepsis is a huge problem worldwide and Covid-19 is another example of its devastating impact. By linking in partnership with our Australian colleagues, who have proven expertise on sepsis in its various manifestations, we will be relaying its best practice methodologies to a global audience of critical care professionals, and free of charge.” Continulus Founder and CEO, Dr. Eoghan Colgan

The ASN portal, sponsored by biopharmaceutical business, CSL Behring, is live together with the new Continulus website, https://www.continulus.com/partners/australian-sepsis-network/asn-lectures/.

The portal hosts a suite of free sepsis resources to help frontline health professionals keep up to date with the latest research and recommended best-practice. This includes a program of lectures from the leading sepsis experts from around the world.

The next lecture takes place on 29 April 2021, and is titled “Sepsis definitions and diagnosis: what clinicians need to know”. The speaker is Professor Simon Finfer, who is a Professorial Fellow in the Critical Care and Trauma Division at The George Institute for Global Health (Sydney), immediate past chair of the Council of the International Sepsis Forum, and Vice President of the Global Sepsis Alliance.

He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List June 2020 for “distinguished service to intensive care medicine, to medical research and education, and to global health institutes”.

Educational technology (EdTech) business Continulus recently secured £0.5m of equity investment from a consortium of UK-based private equity investors led by Graham McDonald (former Head of Global Private Equity at Aberdeen Standard Investments) to enhance its technological capacity to permit continuing expansion and collaboration with some of the world’s most highly respected medical organizations.

The company’s mission is to shorten the knowledge translation gap from high-impact evidence-based research to frontline practice by bringing the leading researchers and subject experts online in a way that is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all healthcare professionals globally.

Continulus already has global partnerships with a range of medical bodies including the World Federation of Critical Care Nurses and EB Medicine in the US.