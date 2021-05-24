Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability

Continulus, the Scotland-headquartered online video-learning platform for health professionals, has hired Scott McIntosh as CFO and Mark Mace as Software Architect.

Scott McIntosh is an experienced finance director with 20 years of experience across the private equity sector. He joins Continulus from Scottish Enterprise where he was responsible for managing a portfolio of equity investments in high-growth Scottish companies, investing alongside business angel syndicates, venture capitalists, and other early-stage investors.

A chartered accountant and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland, he has served also as finance director of Kilmarnock-based charity “Partners for Inclusion”, an organization with over 300 staff and annual revenues of £8m.

Mark Mace, an experienced Software Engineer, with 24 years of experience in developing a diverse range of software across multiple sectors, has worked for such organizations as Keyfuels, Capgemini, Bet365, DeMontfort Fine Art, the NEC Group, and Next Retail.

He joins Continulus from Biomedical Data Solutions where, most recently, he was working on the development of software that interfaces with medical screening, imaging, and testing devices for the worldwide healthcare industry.

Together, Scott and Mark bring years of high-grade hands-on experience to our business which is instrumental as we continue delivering on our online platform the world leading courses, conferences and tutorials to healthcare professionals throughout the world.” Dr. Eoghan Colghan, Founder and CEO of Continulus

Educational technology (EdTech) business Continulus recently secured £0.5m of equity investment from a consortium of UK-based private equity investors led by Graham McDonald (former Head of Global Private Equity at Aberdeen Standard Investments) to enhance its technological capacity to permit continuing expansion and collaboration with some of the world’s most highly respected medical organizations.

The company’s mission is to shorten the knowledge translation gap from high-impact evidence-based research to frontline practice by bringing the leading researchers and subject experts online in a way that is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all healthcare professionals globally.