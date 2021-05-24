Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability

Continulus, the Scotland-headquartered online video-learning platform for health professionals, has hired Scott McIntosh as CFO and Mark Mace as Software Architect.

Scott McIntosh is an experienced finance director with 20 years of experience across the private equity sector. He joins Continulus from Scottish Enterprise where he was responsible for managing a portfolio of equity investments in high-growth Scottish companies, investing alongside business angel syndicates, venture capitalists, and other early-stage investors.

A chartered accountant and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland, he has served also as finance director of Kilmarnock-based charity “Partners for Inclusion”, an organization with over 300 staff and annual revenues of £8m.

Related Stories

Mark Mace, an experienced Software Engineer, with 24 years of experience in developing a diverse range of software across multiple sectors, has worked for such organizations as Keyfuels, Capgemini, Bet365, DeMontfort Fine Art, the NEC Group, and Next Retail.

He joins Continulus from Biomedical Data Solutions where, most recently, he was working on the development of software that interfaces with medical screening, imaging, and testing devices for the worldwide healthcare industry.

Together, Scott and Mark bring years of high-grade hands-on experience to our business which is instrumental as we continue delivering on our online platform the world leading courses, conferences and tutorials to healthcare professionals throughout the world.”

Dr. Eoghan Colghan, Founder and CEO of Continulus

Educational technology (EdTech) business Continulus recently secured £0.5m of equity investment from a consortium of UK-based private equity investors led by Graham McDonald (former Head of Global Private Equity at Aberdeen Standard Investments) to enhance its technological capacity to permit continuing expansion and collaboration with some of the world’s most highly respected medical organizations.

The company’s mission is to shorten the knowledge translation gap from high-impact evidence-based research to frontline practice by bringing the leading researchers and subject experts online in a way that is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all healthcare professionals globally.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Continulus. (2021, May 24). Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 24, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210524/Medical-EdTech-specialist-Continulus-makes-two-key-strategic-hires-to-boost-its-finance-and-technology-capability.aspx.

  • MLA

    Continulus. "Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability". News-Medical. 24 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210524/Medical-EdTech-specialist-Continulus-makes-two-key-strategic-hires-to-boost-its-finance-and-technology-capability.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Continulus. "Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210524/Medical-EdTech-specialist-Continulus-makes-two-key-strategic-hires-to-boost-its-finance-and-technology-capability.aspx. (accessed May 24, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Continulus. 2021. Medical EdTech specialist, Continulus, makes two key strategic hires to boost its finance and technology capability. News-Medical, viewed 24 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210524/Medical-EdTech-specialist-Continulus-makes-two-key-strategic-hires-to-boost-its-finance-and-technology-capability.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »