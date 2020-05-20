Going global. Scottish online medical specialist signs another international deal with Australian nurse college

Continulus, www.continulus.com, the online video learning platform for health professionals, has dramatically widened its global reach with a new collaboration with one of the world’s most highly respected nursing bodies.

Image Credit: FamVeld/Shutterstock.com

The Scottish company, run by Dr. Eoghan Colgan who works in the Accident & Emergency department at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary, has teamed up with the Australian College of Critical Care Nurses (ACCCN).

The Australian College is a not-for-profit membership organization whose members work across the critical care clinical spectrum, principally in the area of intensive care, in clinical, educational, management, and research roles.

The tie-up is the latest coup for the Glasgow-based high-tech company, which provides fair and flexible access to world-class continuing medical education. It has also made alliances with the critical care societies of Ghana and Cameroon.

Our new association with the Australian College, with which we have made all COVID-19 pandemic-relevant content free to healthcare workers during the current crisis, is a further stamp of approval for the work we are doing in acute and critical care specialties. To that end, we will be providing a package of lectures by the world’s most authoritative experts." Dr. Colgan

“Climate change was also a consideration in a country which was so recently ravaged by devastating fires, as Continulus gives access to conferences, lectures, and events to which professionals previously would have had to physically travel.”

Over the next year, Continulus will provide access to ongoing acute and critical care education for the College’s members as well as being a tool to allow the organization to create and deliver reactive content.

The company, formerly MedReach, is gathering some of the leading educators in critical care nursing in Australia and creating a package that nurses can use to gain and enhance the core skills of their profession.

The upskilling lectures package, launched as a free service, will be relevant not only to the Australian health care system but to staff in acute care facilities across the world.

Dr. Colgan added: “We are working with the ACCCN to create an online course on the basics of Critical Care Nursing, for those who may need to transition from other areas to support critical care teams.

The ACCCN had been contemplating creating a similar service to ours, but when it became aware of Continulus, it was clear that we fulfilled all their requirements. We intend to announce further international partnerships in the near future.”

Dr. Colgan, whose company is a corporate member of the CPD Certification Service in the UK and an approved provider of CME/CE credits in the US, operates by charging a modest fee in high-income countries, a lower fee in middle-income countries and it provides its services free in low-income countries.

Continulus also donates a significant proportion of its profits to healthcare projects in low-resource countries.