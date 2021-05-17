Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, today announced it has enhanced the capability and performance of its Cyto-Mine® System. The simplified design offers improved functionality to help streamline workflows, reduce costs, increase throughput, and enable high-value clones to be captured in a single run.

Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine is an automated platform which integrates single cell screening, sorting, dispensing, imaging and clone verification. It is now faster and easier to manufacture, commission and service as a result of a simplified internal design. The new electronics design improves system performance, reliability, and stability, while the updated software features help to provide a better user experience, reduce user-instrument interaction, and allow for more robust data analysis.

The enhanced capability and performance for the instrument, enables users to access more functionality and the improved software offers a more advanced and reliable system to help further simplify antibody discovery, cell line development, cell therapy, and synthetic biology workflows.

Dr. Marian Rehak, VP of Research and Development at Sphere Fluidics, said: “The new design is the culmination of 18 months' hard work by our R&D team. Due to the deployment of these latest improvements, researchers are now able to perform even faster selective screening of single cells to find rare lead candidates. Although, principally designed for antibody discovery and cell line development, the platform is very flexible and has now been demonstrated to be useful in a wide variety of application areas.”