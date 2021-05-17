Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, today announced it has enhanced the capability and performance of its Cyto-Mine® System. The simplified design offers improved functionality to help streamline workflows, reduce costs, increase throughput, and enable high-value clones to be captured in a single run.

Cyto-Mine® Operations Guide

Related Stories

Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine is an automated platform which integrates single cell screening, sorting, dispensing, imaging and clone verification. It is now faster and easier to manufacture, commission and service as a result of a simplified internal design. The new electronics design improves system performance, reliability, and stability, while the updated software features help to provide a better user experience, reduce user-instrument interaction, and allow for more robust data analysis.

The enhanced capability and performance for the instrument, enables users to access more functionality and the improved software offers a more advanced and reliable system to help further simplify antibody discovery, cell line development, cell therapy, and synthetic biology workflows.

Dr. Marian Rehak, VP of Research and Development at Sphere Fluidics, said: “The new design is the culmination of 18 months' hard work by our R&D team. Due to the deployment of these latest improvements, researchers are now able to perform even faster selective screening of single cells to find rare lead candidates. Although, principally designed for antibody discovery and cell line development, the platform is very flexible and has now been demonstrated to be useful in a wide variety of application areas.”

The new Cyto-Mine design not only unlocks increased functionality for scientists but is also faster to manufacture, commission, and service. A new user can learn how to run our user-friendly software within a single working day.

We are helping our users to simplify their workflows with the added operational benefit of enhancing our service and support capacity.”

Rob Treanor, Operations Director at Sphere Fluidics

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sphere Fluidics. (2021, May 17). Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 17, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210517/Sphere-Fluidics-announces-enhanced-Cyto-Mine-capability-and-performance.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance". News-Medical. 17 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210517/Sphere-Fluidics-announces-enhanced-Cyto-Mine-capability-and-performance.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210517/Sphere-Fluidics-announces-enhanced-Cyto-Mine-capability-and-performance.aspx. (accessed May 17, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Sphere Fluidics. 2021. Sphere Fluidics announces enhanced Cyto-Mine capability and performance. News-Medical, viewed 17 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210517/Sphere-Fluidics-announces-enhanced-Cyto-Mine-capability-and-performance.aspx.

Suggested Reading

BioStreamline: Streamlining the development of next generation biotherapeutics
Sphere Fluidics expands into additional facility at Granta Park in Cambridge, UK
Sphere Fluidics receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise
BioStreamline project outcomes
Sphere Fluidics expands operations to meet demand for large-scale supply of Pico-Surf surfactant
Accelerating Antibody Discovery with Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis
Sphere Fluidics and Heriot-Watt University collaborate to develop next generation droplet generator instrumentation
Sphere Fluidics closes a $4.8 million USD (£3.7 million) funding round

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

More Content from Sphere Fluidics

See all content from Sphere Fluidics
You might also like... ×
We are excited to release our latest software update with new Cyto-Mine functionalities!