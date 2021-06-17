PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference

PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference, in partnership with EPIC (European Photonics Cluster), will take place for the second time on June 29th + 30th, 2021 at 13:00 – 17:00 CEST timezone. The soft opening of the platform is scheduled for June 8th.

In this edition, Monocrom will present their newly released MET DoForce laser development that solves challenges in the Automotive industry. Don’t miss out on their presentation about “Direct diode lasers to reach design crash-performance in tailored-property parts for the Automotive industry” on June 30th.

Speaker: Dr. Igor Alexander, Application Solution Manger at Monocrom, PhD in Physics

For more information, visit their virtual booth (available from June 8th) on the PHOTONICS+ Platform.

