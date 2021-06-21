UN urges Security Council authorization for cross-border operations from Turkey to Syria

Millions of people are pressed up against the border in an active war zone in north-west Syria and remain in need of humanitarian aid to survive. The United Nations (UN) needs cross-border and cross-line access to reach those most in need.

We call for the renewal of Security Council authorization for cross-border operations from Turkey to north-west Syria. A failure to do so would immediately stop UN delivery of food, COVID-19 vaccines, critical medical supplies, shelter, protection, clean water and sanitation, and other life-saving assistance to 3.4 million people, including 1 million children.

The UN continues engagement with all concerned parties to also allow cross-line convoys into the north-west. They are critical for the expansion of the overall response, but even if deployed regularly they could not replicate the size and scope of the cross-border operation. There is simply no alternative.

A large-scale UN cross-border response for an additional 12 months remains essential to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in north-west Syria.

Source:

World Health Organization

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests COVID-19 in children is milder than the flu
Increased levels of moderate and vigorous physical activity can curb arterial stiffening in children
Facemasks impair children's ability to read people's emotions
Indian WHO study examines COVID-19 susceptibility in children versus adults
Researchers find brain alterations in obese children
Corticosteroids may effectively treat children who develop a serious disorder after COVID-19
WHO: Effective action needed to protect the health of children from toxic e-waste
Study analyzes uveitis risk after antirheumatic drug withdrawal in children with arthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Children of well-educated parents survive more often than others