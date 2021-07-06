Eight new research projects to explore COVID-19 variants of concern in Canada

Eight new research projects are getting underway in Canada to investigate COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs). These research projects span from investigating the social factors that may protect Indigenous peoples - or increase their vulnerability to - COVID-19 and VOCs, to the creation of a Canadian Wastewater Surveillance Database.
All are being funded by CoVaRR-Net, or Coronavirus Variants Rapid Response Network, a network of interdisciplinary researchers from institutions across the country created to address the potential threat of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. CoVaRR-Net was created with a $9 million grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and this first set of research projects represents an approximate investment of $1.2 million.
"CoVaRR-Net's goal is to rapidly answer critical and immediate questions regarding variants, such as their increased transmissibility, likelihood to cause severe cases of COVID-19, and resistance to vaccines," explains Dr. Marc-André Langlois, Professor at the University of Ottawa and CoVaRR-Net Executive Director. "Our aim is to be a reliable source of evidence-based information. The findings from the experts in our network and their teams will provide decision makers in Canada, but also abroad, with guidance regarding drug therapy, vaccine effectiveness, and other public health strategies."
A glance at the funded research projects
"We know Indigenous populations in Canada and the United States have been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of VOCs is continually evolving," says Dr. Kimberly Huyser, Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia, Indigenous Engagement, Development, and Research Pillar Lead for CoVaRR-Net, as well as project lead. "This project will not only investigate the social factors that may protect Indigenous peoples - or make them more vulnerable to - COVID-19 and VOCs, but we will also curate data to understand Indigenous experiences and views of the pandemic and identify areas of concern for Indigenous peoples in Canada regarding variants."
Given that wastewater can act as a key early monitoring system for virus spread and detect new variants (the virus can be detected in human waste 3-7 days before outbreaks are recognized), three of the newly funded projects involve wastewater and will:
"CoVaRR-Net has nearly completed its set-up, after being funded only three months ago, and we aim to be a resource for Canadians and for researchers," states Dr. Langlois. "For the public, our goal is to be a leading source of trusted information on variants, and these eight projects will give us more information to share. Community outreach & engagement as well as health equity and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion guide our Network's operations and we're focussed on ensuring the science and CoVaRR-Net's work is accessible to the public."
For Canadian researchers, CoVaRR-Net aims to create mechanisms, such as a national biobank, a data sharing platform, and material sharing agreements to allow them to share physical research resources, data, and knowledge. "The goal there is to make it easier and faster for researchers to get what they need to study variants in Canada, in order to accelerate research... and findings," adds Dr. Langlois.